From Penelope Cruz to Guillermo del Toro: past Latinx Oscar winners

From Penelope Cruz to Guillermo del Toro: past Latinx Oscar winners
From Penelope Cruz to Guillermo del Toro: past Latinx Oscar winners

Guillermo Del Toro
Guillermo Del Toro

The most wonderful time of the year is finally here: Awards season! The glitz, the glam, the controversy will all come together at the 2019 Oscars (airing February 24), and we can't wait!

Like last year's red carpet, 2019 will surely be star-studded and dazzling. However, there's one thing that will make this year's show particularly special for the Latinx community and women: the Netflix hit Roma.

Scoring an epic ten nominations, the Alfonso Cuaron-directed film is seen as a milestone achievement for Latinas. Mexican actress (and newcomer) Yalitza Aparicio is nominated for Best Actress, Alfonso is nominated for Best Director, and the film itself got nods for Foreign Language Film and Best Picture.

We're taking a look back at past Latinx Oscar winners that have played a part in changing the Hollywood landscape in a more Latinclusive way.

 

 

Guillermo Del Toro

The Mexican filmmaker was previously nominated for his 2007 fantasy hit Pan's Labyrinth. But it was his 2018 flick Shape of Water that finally scored him two wins—Best Picture and Best Director.

Alfonso Cuaron
Alfonso Cuaron

Alfonso Cuaron

Of course you know that Alfonso Cuaron is nominated for ten awards this year for his groundbreaking hit Roma. But this isn't the first time he's dominated awards season—five years ago, the Mexican filmmaker scored two huge wins for Gravity: Best Director and Best Film Editing.

Benicio Del Toro
Benicio Del Toro

Benicio del Toro

Benicio del Toro scored a win in the Best Supporting Actor category in 2001 for his performance in Traffic

Coco
Coco

Coco

The movie that melted everyone's hearts in 2017 with a Mexican culture-inspired story scored two nominations—Best Animated Feature and Best Original Song.

 

Photo: Instagram/pixarcoco

Javier Bardem
Javier Bardem

Javier Bardem

The Spanish actor won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor in 2008 for his role in No Country for Old Men.

Penelope Cruz
Penelope Cruz

Penelope Cruz

Penelope Cruz became the first Spanish-born actress to win an Oscar. She scored the Best Supporting Actress award for her work in Vicky Cristina Barcelona

Rita Moreno
Rita Moreno

Rita Moreno

Rita Moreno, the OG, made history in 1962 when she won the Academy Award for Best Actress in a Supporting Role for the revolutionary musical, West Side Story

