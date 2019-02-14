View 12 pics | Celebrities
!Viva el amor! See how celebrities celebrated Valentine's Day




Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom get engaged – see the ring!

No need to ask, "Where is the love?" on February 14, as countless celebrities celebrated their amor by posting sexy, romantic and just generally loved up pictures on Instagram. From awwww-inducing kisses to sweet selfies, check out the best celebrity Instagram posts from Valentine's Day.

 

Jennifer Lopez and boyfriend Alex Rodriguez looked very cozy in their Valentine's Day snapshot, chilling in bed together. "We’ll be here...," wrote JLo, along with some heart emojis. "So much love to give today and everyday!!! Happy Valentine’s Day everyone." 

 

The couple just celebrated their two-year anniversary and apparently love to exchange jaw-dropping presents. "We’re kind of generous gift givers, I think," Jennifer said on Jimmy Kimmel Live. "I mean, you know, we work hard." But, during the interview, which took place on February 13, the singer-actress-dancer confessed she hadn't yet prepared her gift. "I have a couple ideas. I know it’s tomorrow," she laughed. "I have some work to do in the morning.

 

Sofia Vergara slipped into her sexy signature look – a pair of jeans from her Walmart line and high heels – as she prepped for her special evening with husband Joe Manganiello. "Ready for Vday date night!!!" she posted alongside this picture on Instagram.

 

Also on the list of famous loved-up couples are Salma Hayek and husband François-Henri Pinault. The Mexican actress shared this post on Instagram, complete with a hand-drawn heart. Alongside it she wrote a simple, "Happy Valentine's Day."

 

Fans of Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen were no doubt starry-eyed when they saw the couple's sweet dedications to one another on their respective social media accounts. And Tom even practiced some Portuguese! "My Forever Valentine!!! Te amo tanto amor da minha vida!" wrote the Patriots quarterback. His supermodel love replied with, "Happy Valentine's Day! Te amo!"

Sebastián Rulli unleashed his inner softie, dedicating some precious words to his girlfriend Angelique Boyer. "It's so beautiful to have someone who allows you to be, who supports your being, who accompanies you and accepts you. Happy day of love and friendship! My beautiful little doll, my life, my angel... my lady," wrote the romantic telenovela actor. 

Gwyneth Paltrow also got caught up in the wave of love that took over celebrities on February 14. She shared this picture of herself along with husband Brad Falchuck, writing next to it, "Be mine." Gwyneth's followers loved the natural snapshot where the star went beautifully makeup-free. 

Mario Andrés Moreno dedicated some very romantic sentiments to his wife Bárbara Bermudo. "Happy Valentine's Day to the Miss Universe of my universe. This [seems like very] little, because you deserve every blessing in your life," he wrote alongside this picture of his spouse.

Love rules with Reese Witherspoon, something the Big Little Lies actress expressed in a message dedicated to husband Jim Toth.  "Love my Valentine! #9years of love and putting up with all my picture taking," wrote the star.

Raúl de Molina  had our hearts fluttering after he shared this sweet photo of his wife Mily, who he celebrated the day with. My valentine came to the show today and will be with me all day, the  El Gordo y la Flacae star wrote under the pic, in which Carlitos 'El Productor' co-starred as Cupid.

One of the most-watched pairs in the world is the one consisting of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West. The makeup mogul shared this romantic snap with the message, "Happy Valentine's Day, Baby! I love you so much!"

Jacky Bracamontes was surprised in the most romantic, and most classic, way possible when her husband Martín Fuentes, gave her an enormous heart-shaped bouquet. "¡Gracias Memito! Te amo", wrote the mom of five.

Another celebrity who wasn't going to let Valentine's Day go by unnoticed was Alessandra Rosaldo, who showed off her loves story with her husband Eugenio Derbez. Next to this sweet picture, she wrote: "Feliz Día de San Valentín. Happy Valentine’s everyone".

