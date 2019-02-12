View 5 pics | Celebrities
Selena Gomez sports a bikini for her BFF's bachelorette party

Selena Gomez sports a bikini for her BFF's bachelorette party
Selena Gomez sports a bikini for her BFF's bachelorette party

If there was any doubt Selena Gomez is looking happier, healthier and more gorgeous than ever after battles with health issues, here's the proof she is living her best life! The singer rocked a sexy white bikini in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico as she celebrated the pending wedding of one of her BFFs, Courtney Barry. “My best friend is getting married, so we celebrated her! Future Mrs. Lopez,” she wrote on Instagram alongside the set of photos, which show her having a fabulous time at on the sun-drenched beach. Fans quickly notched up more than 8million+ likes on the post as they praised Selena's radiant appearance. "I love how happy you look and so beautiful!", read one comment, while another fan wrote, "You look so gorgeous!!!!! Soooo happy !!!!!". And this summed up what we are all feeling: "You are glowing girl. Hope ur doing fine and ur happy and healthy, we truly love u." Scroll through to see the photos of Selena's fabulous girls' break with her friends.

 

Fans are so excited to see Selena – who threw Courtney's bridal shower last month – looking so content because of the rough time she has had of late. The singer was admitted to a mental health facility in October of last year and also required hospital treatment for low white blood cells – a possible consequence of her 2017 kidney transplant.

 

In September 2017, Selena revealed that she had undergone a kidney transplant thanks to a friend, actress Francia Raisa, who donated her the organ. "I'm very aware some of my fans had noticed I was laying low for part of the summer and questioning why I wasn't promoting my new music, which I was extremely proud of," she said on Instagram as she shared a picture of herself and Francia in the hospital. 

This isn't the first time in 2019 that one of Selena's posts has gone viral. In January, after taking a nearly four-month break from social media to take care of herself, Selena returned to Instagram with an emotional message. She recapped a tough year, saying: “It’s been a while since you have heard from me, but I wanted to wish everyone a happy new year and to thank you for your love and support. Last year was definitely a year of self-reflection, challenges and growth. It’s always those challenges which show you who you are and what you are capable of overcoming. Trust me, it’s not easy, but I am proud of the person I am becoming and look forward to the year ahead. Love you all."

Selena strikes a pose with her pals at the Mexican resort. The star has returned to the spotlight in style, this month unveiling her shoe line with Puma, a campaign that she says makes her feel strong and confident. "I feel confident. I feel empowered. I feel in control," she said. "I am brave. Yes, I might not be perfect, but I’m always me."

