Once all the winners were announced at the 2019 Grammys, where Jennifer Lopez, Ricky Martin and more big stars turned out to celebrate the best in music, it was time to pump up the volume at the Grammy Awards after parties! Scroll through to see all the action as the stars turned out to dance the night away.

 

Mark Ronson’s ‘Club Heartbreak’ Grammy Party with Absolut Elyx was the place to be to help celebrate famed producer Mark's two Grammy victories. The night ended with a sizzling DJ set with Lady Gaga joining him on stage as he spun a remix of their new hit track ’Shallow’. 

Wearing a sparkling, shoulder-baring gown, Katy Perry was among the first VIP guests to arrive for the evening which featured specialty cocktails by Absolut Elyx, including the Heartbreak Era, created with Absolut Elyx vodka, coconut, pineapple, ginger, lime and champagne.

¡Hola, guapa! One of our fave HOLA! USA cover girls, Sofia Carson, looked chic at the Republic Records Grammy after party at Spring Place Beverly Hills.

What's your secret? Also at the Republic party were a very loved up Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner, who only had eyes for each other. 

Paris Jackson and boyfriend Gabriel Glenn mingled at the Republic Records Grammy after party. Michael Jackson's daughter sported her signature bohemian style – a silk slip dress with a neutral-hued leather jacket.

Jackie Cruz rocked a sexy look at the Republic Records Grammy after party in Beverly Hills, wearing a leather-and-studded ensemble with thigh high boots.

Lele Pons stepped out for the Music Group’s 2019 After Party, presented by Citi with support from Ray-Ban alongside Grammy Award winners ranging from Kacey Musgraves to Mick Jagger and Quincy Jones.

We are loving the sparkly, feathered look that Hailee Steinfeld wore to Universal Music Group's 2019 After Party To Celebrate The GRAMMYs at ROW DTLA.

Lauren Jauregui and Ty Dolla $ign cuddled up at Steven Tyler's Second Annual GRAMMY Awards Viewing Party to benefit Janie's Fund. The party was presented by Live Nation at Raleigh Studios in Los Angeles, California. 

The evening's host, Aerosmith front man Steven Tyler snapped a selfie with Hollywood actress Sharon Stone as actor Kelsey Grammer looked on during the party. 

Grammy winner Miguel and wife Nazanin Mandi made it a date night at the Sony Music Entertainment 2019 Post-Grammy Reception at NeueHouse Hollywood in Los Angeles.

