Michelle Obama makes a surprise appearance at the Grammys!

Michelle Obama makes a surprise appearance at the Grammys!
Michelle Obama makes a surprise appearance at the Grammys!

Alicia Keys hosted the 61st annual Grammy Awards, as entertainment honored the best of the best in the music industry. But this year, although the genres that most stood out were country and rap, there was one person who got all the audience’s attention – and it wasn't a singer!

While on stage, after the Fallin singer Alicia asked her “sisters” to accompany her, the curtain behind her opened to reveal four women: Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lopez, Jada Pinkett Smith and … Michelle Obama! The audience cheered wildly since no one had expected to see the former First Lady at the Grammys, much less to see her star in such a special moment.

 

The audience immediately started to applaud her and chant her name in light of the pleasant surprise. Barack Obama's wife gave a winning smile and gestures of thanks in response to the support of the crowd.

Lady Gaga spoke of her love of music overcoming the powerful criticism she received for her unusual image, and thanked her "little monsters" for their support. Jennifer López reflected on her Bronx roots and influences from hip hop to salsa, and Jada Pinkett Smith enthused that all voices "deserve to be honored and respected.

Speaking about the power of music to unite people, Michelle said: "Whether we like country or rap or rock, music helps us share ourselves and shows us that all of it matters. It allows us to hear one another, to invite each other in." She added: "From the Motown records I wore out on the South Side to the 'Who Run the World' songs that fuelled me through this last decade, music has always helped me tell my story."

 

“Tonight we celebrate the greatest in each other, through all of us, through music,” said Alicia Keys, before adding: “Who runs the world?”,  referencing the famous Beyoncé song. 

