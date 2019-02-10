View 10 pics | Celebrities
Grammy Awards 2019: All the couples and lovers on the red carpet

Grammy Awards 2019: All the couples and lovers on the red carpet
Grammy Awards 2019: All the couples and lovers on the red carpet

Kylie Jenner recrea la boda de Chiara Ferragni para celebrar el cumpleaños de Stormi
Kylie Jenner recrea la boda de Chiara Ferragni para celebrar el cumpleaños de Stormi
Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez
Love is in the air – and on the carpet! The 2019 Grammy Awards red carpet didn’t disappoint when it came to the celebrities showcasing their looks or their love. It also gave them a chance to show off the best accessory – their significant others. Before sharing celebratory PDA inside the show, some of the biggest names in music stared on the carpet.

The cameras captured sweet embraces by Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez. A good luck kiss from Swizz Beatz to his wife (and host of the show) Alicia Keys. And Cardi B and Offset’s kiss, that confirmed what we have all been thinking. Scroll through for the best red carpet moments from couples.

 

All-star love

Alicia Keys and her husband
Alicia Keys and her husband

Good luck kiss

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott
Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott

Astro-Love 

Cardi B and Offset
Cardi B and Offset

Confirmed – It's on

Maren Morris
Maren Morris

Southern Love 

Evan Ross and Ashlee Simpson Ross
Evan Ross and Ashlee Simpson Ross

Pucker up

Daryl Sabara and Meghan Trainor
Daryl Sabara and Meghan Trainor

Just Married 

Miguel and Nazanin Mandi
Miguel and Nazanin Mandi

Coupled Up

Pete Wentz
Pete Wentz

Family Affair

Weird Al Yankovic
Weird Al Yankovic

Classic Love 

