PDA Alert: J-Rod, Cardi B, Offset and more couples on the 2019 Grammys red carpet

Ricky Martin attends Grammys red carpet with one of his sons -- see the pics
Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez
Love is in the air – and on the carpet! The 2019 Grammy Awards red carpet didn’t disappoint when it came to the celebrities showcasing their looks or their love. It also gave them a chance to show off the best accessory – their significant others. Before sharing celebratory PDA inside the show, some of the biggest names in music stared on the carpet.

The cameras captured sweet embraces by Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez. A good luck kiss from Swizz Beatz to his wife (and host of the show) Alicia Keys. And Cardi B and Offset’s kiss, that confirmed what we have all been thinking. Scroll through for the best red carpet moments from couples.

 

All-star love

Card B and Offset
Confirmed – It's on

Alicia Keys and Swizz Beats
Good luck kiss

Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd
Southern Love 

Evan Ross and Ashlee
Pucker up

Meghan Trainor and Daryl Sabara
Just Married 

Miguel and Nazanin Mandi
Coupled Up

Pete Wetnz and Meagan Camper
Family Affair

Couples on the carpet Weird Al
Classic Love 

