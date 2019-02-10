View 13 pics | Celebrities

Kylie Jenner throws Stormi the most extravagant first birthday party we've ever seen

Kylie Jenner throws Stormi the most extravagant first birthday party we’ve ever seen
Kylie Jenner throws Stormi the most extravagant first birthday party we’ve ever seen

Kylie Jenner and baby Stormi birthday

Think back to your first birthday party. Did you have carnival rides, celebrity guests or your own personalized gift shop? Well, Stormi Webster did. With all the fanfare, if anyone has a chance of remembering their first birthday, it’s certainly her. Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott went all out to ensure their bundle of joy’s bash was the best on Saturday, February 9. While it may not come as a surprise that the Kardashian-Jenner clan hosted yet another epic event, you won’t want to miss out on all the details of the impossible extravagance that was “Stormi World.”

Scroll through for your invite inside!

 

Second is the Best

After a more intimate family gathering was held on Friday, February 1 (the tiny tot’s actual birth date), the reality television royalty topped themselves with a second exorbitant event over Grammys weekend. Adorably paying homage to dad Travis’ album ASTROWORLD, the party was dubbed “Stormi World.” For the occasion they enlisted the help of expert party consultant Mindy Weiss.

 

Photo: Instagram/@kyliejenner

Welcome to Stormi World!

“Going up to Stormi’s party!” the mom teased in a video that featured a glimpse at her baby’s incredible venue entrance. An oversized, inflatable and opened-mouth Stormi head served as the door, in true fun house fashion. Fans will realize this mimicked her dad's album cover. There were also greeters outside with big balloons that read "Stormi World."

 

Photo: Instagram/@kyliejenner

One Singular Sensation!

"I had to go all out for my baby. #StormiWorld," Kylie wrote on Instagram. And she wasn't exaggerating. It seems like from the moment guests walked through Stormi's fake head, they were literally stepping into her mind!

 

Attendees were greeted by bright and bubbly decorations like a mini hot air balloon and dazzling lights. Everything was noticeably labeled "Stormi World", including the garbage cans - now that's attention to detail!

 

Photo: Instagram/@kyliejenner

Merry-Go-WOW!

Perhaps the most staggering part of the affair, though it's tough to choose, were the full-sized carnival rides. Glam-ma Kris Jenner was spotted taking a spin on the swings and merry-go-round at one point, which were merely two of the amusements offered by the hosts with the most. Caitlyn Jenner revealed one of other rides on her Instagram Story: a bouncing buggy car go-round.

 

Photo: Instagram/@kyliejenner

Games Galore!

The Stormi-centric day also boasted several carnival games and contests. There was a slide race (seen right), face paint, balloon making fun and even the opportunity to step inside of a bubble! 

 

Photo: Instagram/@kyliejenner

Festive Food!

Even the food was festival chic. Kylie flaunted the personalized holders they designed for the party on her Instagram story. Donned with patterns that mimicked the Louis Vuitton emblem, french fries and mini pizzas were transformed into upscale eats. There was even a man walking around with pretzel-serving umbrella!

 

Photo: Instagram/@kyliejenner

Ex-STRAW-dinary Refreshments

The drinks were off the chain, too, with mini lemonades poured into lemons and silly straws that, of course, read "Stormi". FYI: the plastic cups had "Stormi World" printed on them as well.

 

Photo: Instagram/@kyliejenner

Cake it Easy!

None of the noms compared to the multi-tiered cake that any bride would have been elated to have at her wedding. We were in tiers over the ornately created confection, which was topped with a moving carousel!

 

Photo: Instagram/@kyliejenner

All Smiles!

Stormi must have reveled in the fact that the characters from Baby Shark were swimming around her party. Pictured here, mamma Kylie posed with the larger-than-life friends after their performance, giving us a better look at her gorgeous Michael Costello suit. 

 

Photo: Instagram/@kyliejenner

Baby's First Chanel!

Another VIP guest was DJ Khaled, who came bearing a very special gift. Stormi and her dad Travis rocked along to music as the bigwig executive presented the birthday girl with a mini Chanel bag - her first, according to Kylie.

 

Photo: Instagram/@kyliejenner

On Cloud Nine

The space also featured themed rooms like this one. "The Cloud Room" was decked out with photos of baby Stormi laying in the clouds and held the play pen of her dreams, no doubt. Check out the rules for entering!

 

Photo: Instagram/@caitlynjenner/@kyliejenner

The Butterfly Rainbow Forest

There was also a "Butterly Rainbow Forest," because why not? Made up of rainbow carpeting, whimsical tree installations and countless soaring butterflies, it was a delightful sight. The whole experience was ennobled by real-life princesses!

 

Photo: Instagram/@kyliejenner

More Than We Can Bear!

We know you're probably thinking that this can't possibly get better, but think again, friends! The party also possessed a giant wall of teddy bears. In alternating hues of light pink and white, the stuffed animals were lined up like one of the now-iconic rose wall at Kim and Kanye's wedding. Kris Jenner and Khloe Kardashian channeled their innner child as they posed in front of the creation, as did many guests.

 

Here's to hoping we're all invited next time!

 

Photo: Instagram/@krisjenner

