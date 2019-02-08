View 10 pics | Celebrities

Thalía and Tommy Mottola: Their Love in Pictures

At home or in the limelight, Thalía and Tommy Mottola are the perfect example of what love is all about.

Thalía and Tommy Mottola: Their Love in Pictures
Thalía and Tommy Mottola: Their Love in Pictures

Thalia and Tommy Mottola
© Getty Images

Thalia and Tommy Mottola

In the entertainment business love itself can be a tricky business. Those couples that make it through the honeymoon, aka newlywed, phase inspires us to look closer and find out just what is the secret to a long-lasting relationship. In some cases, love is just meant to be. Mexican Superstar Thalía and her music producer husband Tommy Mottola are a perfect example of that. They are not only the true definition of a power couple, but they also represent true love, the kind most of us aspire to find.

 

Photo: Getty Images

Thalia gets married
© Instagram

Thalia gets married

The Marriage: A Blushing Bride

Leave it to these two to throw the party of the century. With a spectacular ceremony at New York's St. Patrick's Cathedral on December 2, 2000, the ‘Queen of Telenovelas,’ as she is often called, said I do in front of hundreds of guests.

 

Photo: Instagram/thalia

Thalia and Tommy Mottola out and about in NYC
© WENN

Thalia and Tommy Mottola out and about in NYC

Lovebirds and soulmates

Ever since they got married, the celebrity couple took NYC by storm, like in this photo from 2005. They were always seen out and about in the Big Apple displaying their love.

 

Photo: WENN

 

MORE: Exclusive: Thalía opens up to HOLA! USA about her greatest achievement - and it's not what you think!

Thalia's son's, Matthew Alejandro, birth
© Instagram

Thalia's son's, Matthew Alejandro, birth

The Fruit of their Love

Sabrina and Matthew are mommy and daddy’s treasures, and it shows! Thalía recently shared a very personal moment with her millions of fans, when her baby boy was born!

 

Photo: Instagram/thalia

Thalia and her family celebrate a birthday
© Instagram

Thalia and her family celebrate a birthday

The Family Grew

Thalia and Tommy have formed a tight knit of four. They are always seen together with their children, Sabrina and Matthew, as they celebrate birthdays, take adventuruous trips and generally have loads of fun. We certainly love to watch!

 

Photo: Instagram/thalia

Thalia and Tommy Mottola HBO event
© WENN

Thalia and Tommy Mottola HBO event

Thalía: The Creator

Thalía's work ethic is pretty incredible by any standard: the gorgeous singer/actress just never stops! The Mexican mogul has created TV specials with HBO and other networks. Here she is celebrating her 'A Quinceañera Story' launch with Tommy, her rock and unconditional love.

 

Photo: WENN

 

MORE: From early 2000s to today: Thalia's best hairstyles throughout the years

Thalia and Tommy Mottola
© Instagram

Thalia and Tommy Mottola

Quality Time as a Couple

Always romantic, Thali and Tommy, as they affectionately call each other, are big advocates of PDA (aka Public Display of Affection). They love to hug, kiss and take pictures together. As their faithful followers, we can't get enough of the pair. It’s like time never flies with these two!

 

Photo: Instagram/thalia

Thalia attends the Thalia Sodi Collection launch
© WENN

Thalia attends the Thalia Sodi Collection launch

Of course, it’s not always fun and games

If this couple has to attend a serious event and/or work-related event, like a product launch or Hollywood premiere, you can count on them to show up with their brightest smiles.

 

Photo: WENN

The Mottolas go on vacation
© Instagram

The Mottolas go on vacation

Downtime is just as important

Whenever the Mottolas go on vacation, it has to be somewhere exciting like the mountains, where they barbecue and take much needed leisurely time from all the craziness of living in a big city like New York.

 

Photo: Instagram/thalia

Thalia and Tommy Mottola
© Instagram

Thalia and Tommy Mottola

Some things never change

Almost two decades after their marriage, the happy couple continues to have fun together, just like the first day. Their smiles say it all!

 

Foto: Instagram/thalia

