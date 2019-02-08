Thalía and Tommy Mottola: Their Love in Pictures

View Galleries
Thalía responds to claims she has offended her male followers
Thalía is bursting with excitement thanks to all the positive feedback she’s received for her new video for her latest hit single with Lali...
Wow! Thalía transforms into a real-life doll in her new music video
Thalía has without a doubt mastered the art of shock value. The singer’s fans could not be happier as today she surprised them with the video for...
Thalía unveils her exciting new new venture: full details
Thalía is a woman who will never shy away from a business challenge. In addition to her successful career roles as an actress, singer and fashion...
Thalía proves she's the queen of social media with these videos
Thalía has become one of the most loved celebrities on social media. With her charisma, talent and extreme creativity she’s won the heart of her...
Thalía shows off her cool shoe closet as she asks fans for help
There is no doubt that this will be a great year for Thalía, since she started 2019 with two important nominations for the Lo Nuestro Awards, which...