Yalitza Aparicio joins Hollywood giants at the 2019 Oscar Nominees Luncheon

Yalitza Aparicio joins Hollywood giants at the 2019 Oscar Nominees Luncheon
Yalitza Aparicio joins Hollywood giants at the 2019 Oscar Nominees Luncheon

Yalitza Aparicio
Yalitza Aparicio

There was much excitement in the air at Monday’s annual gathering of Academy Award nominees at the traditional Oscars luncheon, held at the Beverly Hilton in L.A. Stars including Glenn Close, Rachel Weisz, Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga mingled, chatted and snapped selfies during a cocktail hour before enjoying a salmon lunch.

 

Yalitza Aparicio

The Mexican actress, nominated for her first Oscar for her starring role in Roma, is living her dream. "I've felt so nervous since all this began, and I can't shake it, but I'm so happy to meet all these people and have these experiences," said the actress. She added: "To see so many stars sat here casually, just eating, is incredible."

Lady Gaga
Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga

The actress and singer is one of the favorites to take home one of the golden trophies on the big night, which takes place on Sunday February 24 at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland. If she does beat off competition in the Best Actress category from Glenn Close, Olivia Colman, Yalitza Aparicio and Melissa McCarthy she will become one of the few artists to have taken home trophies from the ‘big four’ of major entertainment awards ceremonies. Her straining mantelpiece is already home to gongs from the Grammys, Tony Awards and the Emmys. She’s only missing an Oscar.

Marina de Tavira
marina-de-tavira-getty

Marina de Tavira

The Mexican actress is part of awards season’s biggest success story – Alfonso Cuarón’s Roma. This Academy Award nomination – for Best Supporting Actress – comes at the point in Marina’s career 13 years after her first big screen role and 21 years after her first TV part.

Bradley Cooper
Bradley Cooper

Bradley Cooper

The director and lead actor of A Star is Born has seen his film be put forward in multiple categories – Best Actor, Best Picture, Best Actress, Cinematography, Adapted Screenplay and Sound Mixing. It’s the third remake of the original, which was released in 1937.

Amy Adams
amy-adams-getty

Amy Adams

The 44-year-old star is nominated for her work in Vice, in which she plays Vice President Dick Cheney’s wife Lynne Cheney. Amy looked sophisticated in a dark green mid-length gown paired with nude Louboutin ankle-strap heels and accessorized with jewelry by Azza Fahmy.

Mahershala Ali
Mahershala Ali

Mahershala Ali

Green Book star Mahershala is nominated in the Best Supporting Actor category and if he takes home the gold it would be second Oscar – he previously won in the same category for his role in Moonlight in 2016.

Mahershala Ali and Regina King

Mahershala Ali and Regina King

Mahershala Ali and Regina King

The Oscar contenders - nominated for their roles in Green Book and If Beale Street Could Talk were clearly thrilled to catch up at the event.

Glenn Close
Glenn Close

Glenn Close

Seven-time Oscar nominee Glenn Close – who looked chic at the luncheon in a lilac suit - holds the record for the most number of nominations without winning. Could 2019 finally be her her year? The odds are favorable after she claimed the Best Actress Golden Globe last month for her work in The Good Wife.

Rami Malek

Rami Malek

Rami Malek

Rami will be forever known as Freddie Mercury – a role which has defined his career and replaced him in viewers minds from Mr Robot - the small screen role which brought him to the attention of the Queen biopic’s producers. The Bohemian Rhapsody star is a firm contender to take home the Best Actor trophy this year.

Rachel Weisz and Amy Adams
Rachel Weisz and Amy Adams

Rachel Weisz and Amy Adams

The Best Actress 'rivals' look happy to be in each other's company at the Beverly Hills event.

Laura Dern

Laura Dern

Laura Dern

The actress isn’t on the list of nominees this year, but she attended the lunch – looking lovely in a burnt orange-hued dress with funky metallic details. Laura herself is a two-time Oscar nominee, having being shortlisted in the best Supporting actress category for her work in 2014 film Wild and in the Best Actress category for 1991 film Rambling Rose.

Viggo Mortensen

Viggo Mortensen

Viggo Mortensen

This year marks Viggo’s third Academy Award nomination. He’s been singled out for Best Actor for his role in Green Book in which he appears with fellow nominee Mahershala Ali.

Melissa McCarthy

melissa-mccarthy-getty

Melissa McCarthy

Melissa, who added a pop of color to her outfit with some vibrant red shoes, is nominated for Best Actress for her role in Can You Ever Forgive Me? It’s her second nomination after she was put forward in the Best Supporting Actress category for 2011 comedy Bridesmaids

Regina King

Regina King

Regina King

The If Beale Street Could Talk actress, who looked gorgeous in pink satin has received her first Academy Award nomination – in the Supporting role category. She’s already taken home Golden Globes and Critics Choice awards in the same category this season.

