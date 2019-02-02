View 8 pics | Celebrities

Happy birthday, Shakira and Piqué! Relive their meant-to-be love story
Happy birthday, Shakira and Piqué! Relive their meant-to-be love story

Shakira and Gerard Pique love story

Happy birthday!

Shakira and Gerard Piqué have countless things in common. So much so that they even share the same birthday! Shakira and Piqué were both born on February 2, but exactly ten years apart: the singer, 42 and the soccer player, 32.

Since becoming an item, Shakira and Piqué have not only been recognized as one of the most attractive celebrity couples - an obvious observation - but most importantly, they’ve proven to be one of the most in love. To celebrate their joint birthdays we’ve taken a walk down memory lane to relive their dazzling love story.

Shakira and Piqué love at first sight

Power Couple

When Shakira and Piqué met, the Colombian singer was already one of the world’s most famous Latin music stars. Meanwhile, he was equally recognizeable as one of the most successful soccer stars in his country. That's why it made sense when the power pair came together at the 2010 World Cup in South Africa. That same year, cupid’s arrow struck, and ever since, their followers have witnessed their love evolve.

Shakira and Piqué love at first sight

Written in the Stars

When Gerard saw Shakira during the filming of her video at the sports event, he didn’t think twice about approaching her. He confidentally let her know that he would win the World Cup and that he could see her once more at the final match, and then he would ask her out for dinner. And it call came to fruition! Spain was the world champion and the couple nabbed their first date - it was meant to be! One of their first photos together was during the Colombian singer’s concert in which it was confirmed they were a romantic pair.

Shakira and Gerard Piqué, age doesn't matter

Age doesn’t matter

When Shakira and Piqué met, there was a great connection between the two and they knew their relationship would go far. However, the singer initially had a lot of doubts – including the difference in age. The Barcelona defender assured her that their age difference was no obstacle, and with time they’ve proven to be one of the most solid celebrity couples.

Shakira and Piqué careers

Milestone Moments

The lovebirds have supported each other through many special milestones in their careers. Since their courtship began, Shakira has recorded three albums: Sale el Sol (2010), Shakira (2014) and El Dorado (2017). In addition, she’s been a part of several television shows, like The Voice, and completed a widely successful world tour. On the other hand, Piqué was World Cup champion with the Spanish soccer team in 2010 and at the Euros in 2012, in addition to the many trophies and championships he won before announcing his retirement in August of 2018.

Shakira and Gerard Piqué, Milan, Sasha

Milan and Sasha, their greatest treasures

Shakira and Piqué have formed a lovely family along with their two sons, Milan and Sasha, who are the biggest motivations in their lives. Milan was born January 22, 2013 in Barcelona, Spain and Sasha, who was also born in Barcelona came into this world on January 29, 2015. The little ones are just as talented as their parents.

Shakira and Gerard Piqué

Soulmates

Besides the attratcion that brought them together, it’s obvious that there is an unbreakable and inexplicable bond between the two. Thanks to that, even though they often spend a large amount of time apart, due to their demanding careers, the couple has remained strong. And of course, when they’re together they enjoy every moment to the max!

Shakira and Gerardo Piqué happy birthday

¡Felicidades!

As we often get to see on social media, Shakira and Piqué have lived through many special moments and important changes in their lives that have further solidified their relationship. 

 

