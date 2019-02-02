View Galleries
Shakira and Gerard Piqué’s son Milan turns five with star-studded party
Talk about birthday goals! Shakira and Gerard Piqué treated their son Milan to an all-star birthday celebration on Monday. The couple’s firstborn,...
Shakira and Gerard Piqué spend Christmas in New York City with their children
Shakira and her family celebrated Christmas in the Big Apple. The 40-year-old singer and her partner Gerard Piqué kicked-off their holiday at Madison...
Shakira and Gerard Piqué have not broken up
Shakira and Gerard Piqué’s relationship is still going strong. “Everything is the same,” the singer's publicist confirmed to HOLA! in...
Gerard Piqué silences rumors that he and Shakira are splitting
They say a picture is worth a thousand words so it’s safe to say Gerard Piqué squashed rumors that he and longtime love Shakira are on the verge of...
Shakira on motherhood: 'I used to be the center of my world, and now I am only a satellite of my children'
When should I retire? That was the unexpected question that Shakira asked herself a few years ago, after becoming a mother and forming the family she...