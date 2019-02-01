View 8 pics | Celebrities
Kylie Jenner's sweet message to daughter Stormi on her first birthday

Kylie Jenner’s sweet message to daughter Stormi on her first birthday
Kylie Jenner’s sweet message to daughter Stormi on her first birthday

Kylie and Stormi Jenner
Kylie and Stormi Jenner

A year filled with joy

It might seem like Kylie Jenner just became a mom, but it’s already been an entire year since she gave birth. Kylie and Travis Scott welcomed their daughter, Stormi Webster, on February 1, 2018. Although Kylie kept her pregnancy completely under wraps, the makeup mogul revealed the baby news when she shared an emotional video announcing she’d become a mother.

Stormi has brought an immense amount of joy to Kylie’s life, and today, Kim Kardashian’s sister took to social media to share a sweet message for her daughter with a series of unedited photos that show Stormi’s happiness. And even though she’s too little to read her mom’s kind words, the sweet message will forever live on in social media where the world has seen how much Kylie loves her.

 

Stormi Webster
Stormi Webster

Happy Mom

“How did I get so lucky to have such a sweet smart, happy baby?” wrote Kylie below her daughter’s pictures. “I just couldn’t have dreamt you up,” she added.

 

Stormi Webster
Stormi Webster

Momma’s girl

Like most parents, Kylie also wishes she could stop time so that she could enjoy her little girl forever. “I wish you could stay this little forever and I could protect that contagious smile and laugh of yours,” she continued.

 

Stormi Webster
Stormi Webster

Wishes for the future

Kylie felt inspired while thinking about the future with her baby girl. “I know you won’t remember much about the first year of your life but I pray that you’ll never forget to keep sharing your joy and laughter with the world,” she said.

 

Stormi and Travis Scott
Stormi and Travis Scott

Kylie’s best days of her life

“My love grows for you a thousand mile a minute. Every day with you is the best day of my life,” added the proud mama.

 

Chicago West and Stormi Webster
Chicago West and Stormi Webster

More birthday wishes

Aunt Kim also wished Stormi a happy birthday on Instagram. “Happy birthday to the sweetest baby girl Stormi! We love you so much,” she wrote beside a cute photo featuring Stormi with her cousin, Chicago.

 

Kendall Jenner and Stormi
Kendall Jenner and Stormi

Aunt Kendall’s Love

Kendall Jenner added to the mass of virtual birthday wishes. The model shared an endearing photo in which she’s seen hugging her niece, and also revealed her nickname. “Sweet, tiny noodle! Your energy is powerful, I hope the world offers you nothing but beautiful things, I love you Stormeroo! Happy 1st birthday,” she wrote.

 

Stormi Webster
Stormi Webster

Grandma’s Sweetie

Kris Jenner did not forget the special date, and also took to social media to wish her a happy birthday. “Happy birthday to our little angel Stormi! You bring us so much joy with your sweet smile and precious laugh. You are such a beautiful blessing and love you so very much!” wrote the famous momager.

 

