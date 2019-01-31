View 12 pics | Celebrities

'Miss Bala' movie premiere brings out Hollywood's fiercest Latinas - see all the red carpet looks!

...
'Miss Bala' movie premiere brings out Hollywood's fiercest Latinas - see all the red carpet looks!
You're reading

'Miss Bala' movie premiere brings out Hollywood's fiercest Latinas - see all the red carpet looks!

1/12
¿Quiere decir Kim Kardashian que el cortavientos es la nueva sudadera?
Next

¿Quiere decir Kim Kardashian que el cortavientos es la nueva sudadera?
Gina Rodriguez Miss Bala movie premiere
© Getty Images

Gina Rodriguez Miss Bala movie premiere

We already knew that Gina Rodriguez and her upcoming revolutionary flick Miss Bala (in theaters February 1) would be impressive. The film's cast and crew are predominantly Latinx and the movie centers around Gina's character, a Mexican-American woman. It's not a plot that you see everyday. “When Holly­wood reimagines films, they have historically whitewashed them," Gina says. "In this case, the American girl is me, a Latina born in this country."

So to the Latinx community, this film is extremely important and will ultimately shape the way Hollywood tackles Latinx-centric films. 

To support, the fiercest Latinas attended the red carpet and absolutely showed up. From Eva Longoria and America Ferrera to Rosario Dawson and newcomer Jenny Ortega, the Miss Bala movie premiere was glowing with Latina power. 

Scroll to witness the star power these gorgeous A-listers brought.

 

Gina Rodriguez

The Jane the Virgin actress looked stunning in a dark red, sparkly dress that featured a thigh high slit in the front. She was accompanied by her fiancé Joe Locicero.

​​​​​​​Dania Ramirez Miss Bala movie premiere
© Getty Images

​​​​​​​Dania Ramirez Miss Bala movie premiere

Dania Ramirez 

The Dominican actress dazzled in a bright red and sleeveless gown at the premiere. But the best part of her look? Her sky-high ponytail. 

America Ferrera Miss Bala movie premiere
© Getty Images

America Ferrera Miss Bala movie premiere

America Ferrera

America Ferrera went vintage for the Miss Bala red carpet.  The Honduran actress wore a long-sleeve black frock with yellow polka dots and—this is the best part—a mini yellow clutch.

Eva Longoria Miss Bala movie premiere
© Getty Images

Eva Longoria Miss Bala movie premiere

Eva Longoria

Our girl Eva Longoria showed up last night donning a statement-making pantsuit with an elegant choker detailing. She completed her outfit with a slicked back bun. 

Christina Milian Miss Bala movie premiere
© Getty Images

Christina Milian Miss Bala movie premiere

Christina Milian

The Cuban-American singer sported one of the most interesting outfits of the night. Wearing a white bodysuit, low-rise pants and a black jacket decorated with red lips, Christina Milian was an all-around cool chic. 

Chrissie Fit movie premiere
© Getty Images

Chrissie Fit movie premiere

Chrissie Fit

The Pitch Perfect 3 actress went bold with a yellow suit dress, and we're totally here for it. 

Cristina Rodlo Miss Bala movie premiere
© Getty Images

Cristina Rodlo Miss Bala movie premiere

Cristina Rodlo

One of the stars of Miss Bala, Cristina Rodlo looked powerful in a color-block out featuring a white dress shirt and silky black pants. 

Rosario Dawson Miss Bala movie Premiere
© Getty Images

Rosario Dawson Miss Bala movie Premiere

Rosario Dawson

Rosario Dawson looked Boho chic with a patterned maxi dress and an oversized coat with denim details. 

Melissa De Sousa Miss Bala movie premiere
© Getty Images

Melissa De Sousa Miss Bala movie premiere

Melissa De Sousa

When in doubt, always opt for an all-black look for the ultimate fierce factor. The Panamanian actress wore a bondy-concious belted black dress. 

Gina Torres Miss Bala movie premiere
© Getty Images

Gina Torres Miss Bala movie premiere

Gina Torres

Gina Torres rocked a professional and glam outfit at the red carpet, wearing a black pantsuit and blazer combo with a white polka dot blouse. 

Jenny Ortega Miss Bala movie premiere
© Getty Images

Jenny Ortega Miss Bala movie premiere

Jenny Ortega

Jenny Ortega (who plays young Jane in Jane the Virgin) looked all grown up wearing a bright blue crop top and skirt combo. 

Jackie Cruz Miss Bala movie premeire
© Getty Images

Jackie Cruz Miss Bala movie premeire

Jackie Cruz

Again with the polka dots! Jackie Cruz wore a quirky one-shouldered black dress with white polka dots. 

© ¡HOLA! It is forbidden total or partial reproduction of this photo report and its photographs, even though citing its origin.

Más sobre:

View Galleries