See Maluma through the years: from singer to soccer player

See Maluma through the years: from singer to soccer player
See Maluma through the years: from singer to soccer player

Maluma the singer
Maluma the singer

Maluma 

Colombian singer Maluma, who celebrates his 25th birthday on January 28, is going through a pivotal moment in his personal life and musical career thanks to finding a balance between love and the stage.

 

Even though he is one of today’s most successful reggaetoneros, being a singer wasn’t always his dream. Maluma used to dream of becoming a futbolista, but ended up trading the soccer ball for the microphone.

 

For this reason, we’re taking a stroll down memory lane as we go from his early childhood days down to the successful musical star he is today.

Maluma early childhood
Maluma early childhood

Maluma’s early childhood

Maluma, whose real name is Juan Londoño Arias, was born on January 28, 1994 in Medellín, Colombia. His family is highly important to him, and this isn’t only evident through his tattoos, but it’s also seen through his artistic moniker, which is a combination of his parents' names (Marlii Arias and Luis Fernando Londoño) and his sister, Manuela.

Maluma as a baby
Maluma as a baby

His interest in music was clear from an early age

Although becoming a singer didn’t cross his mind during his formative years, he already showed talent for it. In a photo shared by his sister, baby Maluma is seen wearing headphones while wearing a Flintstones t-shirt. “Master of battles. May your ears be the daily motive for your music,” she proudly wrote to her brother.

 

Maluma dreamt of being a soccer player
Maluma dreamt of being a soccer player

He wanted to be a soccer player

It’s no secret Maluma dreamed of becoming a soccer player, which is why for years he would dress in the colors of the Atlético Nacional and Equidad Club Deportivo teams. Adding to his list of talents was volleyball, ping pong, playing chess and writing, which would become his greatest talent and what would turn him into an avid composer.

 

maluma
maluma

How his dream for music began

Maluma discovered his talent for music once he reached early adulthood. He composed his first single, No Quiero when he was 15-years-old, and shortly after his uncle encouraged him to record it in a studio. Even though everyone around him was aware of his musical abilities, he only saw music as a hobby. However, he later understood it could become something greater and it could even turn into his career.

Maluma and music
Maluma and music

He changed his life and focused on music

As years went on, Maluma began to lose passion for soccer and began dedicating more time to music. The young artist enrolled in voice lessons and after high school went on to focus full-time on his dream of becoming a singer. At the beginning of 2011 he debuted his single, Farandulera, which opened many doors in his native country and would eventually lead to his international crossover months later.

 

Maluma and fame
Maluma and fame

Maluma quickly jumped to fame

Even though it takes many years of hard work for most musical artists to reach stardom, Maluma was fortunate to sign with Sony Music the same year as his musical debut. Not only did this help him launch his first album, but it also helped him conquer other markets in Latin America with Loco and Pasarla Bien, which are included in his album debut, Magia.

 

Maluma in the U.S.
Maluma in the U.S.

He crossed borders and conquered the U.S.

Shortly after taking over Colombia and Latin America, Maluma successfully entered the U.S. market with his hit, La Temperatura. Ever since, the Colombian singer has become a favored reggaetonero for many.

 

Maluma Latin Grammy nomination
Maluma Latin Grammy nomination

He aspired to win his first Latin Grammy in 2013

Magic did not stop happening for Maluma, who in 2013 received his first Latin Grammy nomination for Best New Artist. Even though he went home empty handed for the event that was held at the Mandalay Events Center in Las Vegas, Nevada, he still managed to make attendees dance to the rhythm of La Temperatura.

Maluma
Maluma

2014 proved to be a year filled with surprises

Besides charming everyone with his voice and rhythm, 2014 wasn’t only a year filled with new singles and tour dates, but Maluma also made many jaws drop when he hosted the Kids' Choice Awards Colombia. Maluma also took part as a judge for Colombia’s iteration of La Voz Kids, which confirmed he is one of the reggaetoneros most beloved by a young audience.

Maluma and birth of 'Pretty Boy'
Maluma and birth of 'Pretty Boy'

The Pretty Boy album entered Maluma’s life in 2015

The year 2015 marked the arrival of El Tiki and Borró Cassette, as well as the album Pretty Boy. Maluma experienced unimaginable success by jumping to the top of music charts and was nominated for some of the most prestigious music awards. He was also a coach for La Voz Kids for a second time, and even jumped into the fashion industry with his streetwear fashion line.

El 2016 fue un año de grandes cambios para Maluma
El 2016 fue un año de grandes cambios para Maluma

Maluma dominated trap and successful collabs of 2016

Maluma left his comfort zone with the debut of Cuatro Babys, which caused a great stir thanks to its lyrics. This also signaled his crossover to trap. The year 2016 proved to be a year of great musical collaborations for the singer, including one with Thalía and Yandel on the songs, Desde Esa Noche and El Perdedor.

Maluma and 'Felices los 4'
Maluma and 'Felices los 4'

Felices los 4, another great hit for Maluma

Maluma continued to thrive in 2017, and one of his most significant songs was Felices los 4, which has made him one of the most influential artists of his time. In addition, he launched Trap with Shakira, andVivo Pensando en Ti wtih Felipe Peláez among other songs that marked his year.

Maluma tuvo un 2018 lleno de éxitos y mucho amor
Maluma tuvo un 2018 lleno de éxitos y mucho amor

2018, a great year for his career and personal life

Even though it appeared he had reached peak stardom, 2018 was a successful year for Maluma following his Latin Grammy for Best Pop Vocal Album for F.A.M.E. His love life was also booming as he made public his relationship with Cuban-Croatian DJ Natalia Barulich, whom he worked with on the Felices los 4 video.

Maluma está listo para encarar el 2019
Maluma está listo para encarar el 2019

Maluma, ready for a successful 2019

Although at the end of 2018 it was believed Maluma would momentarily retire from his music, the South American singer went on to deny the rumors. He’s spent the first weeks of the new year enjoying life and taking care of some personal matters.

He was recently admitted to surgery for a ruptured ligament in his right knee – something he had postponed for eight months when he was on tour. The musician hopes to have a quick recovery and to get back on the stage.

 

