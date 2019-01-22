Happy 6th birthday! The best family photos of Shakira's son Milan

View 11 pics | Celebrities
He’s grown so much! Milan Piqué came into the world on January 22, 2013, to brighten the lives of his mom and dad, Shakira and Gerard Piqué, who since becoming parents have established their devotion to their children and binded their relationship.

In honor of the eldest of the Piqué-Mebarak brothers’ sixth birthday, we’ve put together the best moments the famous family has shared through social media. There’s no doubt Milan has grown so much over the years. Who do you think he looks like the most?

Baby News

The couple announced they were pregnant with their first child on September 2012. Back then the Colombian beauty, who was 35 years old at the time, showed her joy for becoming a mother alongside the soccer player, who back then was 25 years old. “This man is truly the best thing that’s happened to my life. And now, this baby,” said Shakira in 2012, after confirming the baby’s gender. The Pies Descalzos singer shared a photo next to her beau with the caption, “I could lie like this for nine more months!”

 

Gerard, Proud to be a Father

Milan was born in Barcelona, Spain through a C-section. That day, the FC Barcelona central defense wrote on Facebook, “We’re happy to announce the birth of Milan Piqué Mebarak, son of Shakira Mebarak and Gerard Piqué, born on January 22 at 9:36 in Barcelona, Spain. The name Milan (pronounced MI-lan, the accent is over the first syllable) carries the meaning of being loved, gracious and loveable in Islamic; in ancient Roman, enthusiastic and laborious; and in Sanskrit, unification.”

 

Milan at work with his mom from an early age

During his first few months, baby Milan was highly involved in his mom’s activities as she would bring him to the recording studio and even to one of the episodes of The Voice, where he was the center of attention. “Mommy, thank you for bringing me to @nbcthevoice, so fun! Even though your fellow judges seem like a doubtful influence to me, I’m ready for season six,” captioned Shakira.

 

So much style!

Like most mothers, Shakira often shares photos of her little ones, and in Milan’s case, she could not resist doing fun hairstyles to then share photos with her followers on Instagram. Next to the cute photo, she wrote, “Oh, my mommy has been playing with my hair.”

 

Sasha's arrival 

On January 30, 2015, the family welcomed a new member, Sasha, who is now about to turn four. Sasha has become Milan’s partner in adventures as shown by each of the videos their parents share on social media.

 

Family Time!

Despite their busy schedules, the famous couple takes on every free moment they might have to enjoy family time just as they did (November 2015) when they chose to pose in matching pajamas. "Topo Gigio family,” wrote the singer next to the photo, which gathered more than one million likes.

 

Paint Party!

Shakira isn’t the only who melts for her kids. Their father has also proved in various occasions how happy he is to spend time with their children, as seen in Easter, April 2017. “Painting Easter eggs. Happy Easter,” wrote the singer.

 

Let's go Colombia!

Although their boys are Spanish, they’re also half Colombian thanks to their mother, who has made sure to instill the love for her nation as she did during the last World Cup when she dressed them with Colombia’s soccer jersey while proudly posing for the camera. “Let’s go, Colombia,” is the text that accompanied the instant pic.

 

Milan and Sasha, brotherly love

The inseparable brothers also attneded some of their mom’s concerts during her El Dorado World Tour. The little ones dressed in their most rocker looks yet for the occasion and clapped for their mom, who was happy to have them among the audience for the first time.

 

There’s no doubt little Milan has lived up to the max during his first six years of life in the company of his family – and as his mom once said while pregnant – he came into this world surrounded by love. Happy birthday Milan!

 

