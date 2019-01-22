Happy 6th birthday! The best family photos of Shakira's son Milan

View Galleries
Jessica Simpson holds stunning baby shower - and reveals unusual name choice
Jessica Simpson looks every inch a forest nymph - complete with flower crown and long wavy locks - at the stunning baby shower she held at the...
The best celebrity and royal Instagrams of the week: From glam to not-so-much!
Say cheese! These celebs and royals stepped behind, and in front, of the camera to deliver some of this week’s best Instagram photos. From the most...
Gina Rodriguez almost kicked off 2019 with a backyard wedding - so what stopped her?
Ever since Gina Rodriguez agreed to marry actor Joe LoCicero fans have been waiting eagerly for the couple to make their way to the altar. So they...
Princess Charlene shares amazing pictures from Monaco twins' first trip to New York
The Monaco twins have embarked on a new adventure! Princess Charlene and Prince Albert’s four-year-old twins, Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella...
Meghan Markle pays lip service to her Hollywood past
Since Meghan Markle emerged on our royal radar, appearing with Prince Harry for the first time at the Invictus Games in 2017, the former actress has...