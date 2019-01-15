View 14 pics | Celebrities

...
See how much celebs have changed in these #10YearChallenge before and after pics

Eva Longoria
Eva Longoria

There's nothing like a good ol' challenge to unite the people.  First, there was the funny (but questionable) Birdbox challenge. Now, everyone (both celebs and non-celebs) are getting in on the #10YearChallenge trend. Stars are sharing throwback photos of themselves from ten years ago alongside photos from the present day in order to show off how much (or how little) they've changed in the last decade.

Some A-listers have completely transformed (hey, Lele Pons!) -- while others, like Latinx icons Sofia Vergara and Penelope Cruz look exactly the same.

Scroll through for the best celebrity #10yearchallenge photos so far (and note some bonus "before and after" shots we included for celebrities who haven't yet shared their pics to social media):

Eva Longoria

Ten years ago, Eva Longoria was sporting killer bangs. Now, the Mexican-American actress has opted to forgo her vintage hairstyle for a more symmetrical look. However, the 43-year-old has kept her black suit game extremely strong. 

Brie Larson
Brie Larson

Brie Larson

In 2009, Brie Larson was just the teenager who starred as resident mean girl in our favorite chick flick, Sleepover. Fast-forward to 2019, and she's now starring as the titular role in what will surely be one of Hollywood's biggest blockbusters: Captain Marvel.

Penelope Cruz
Penelope Cruz

Penelope Cruz

Penelope Cruz dazzled on the red carpet ten years ago, and she's still brilliantly working the red carpet — especially when she's dressed by royal designer Ralph and Russo.  

Ellen Degeneres
Ellen Degeneres

Ellen Degeneres

Ellen Degeneres is still entertaining audiences across the world. The only difference? She now sports a combed back look. 

Sofia Vergara
Sofia Vergara

Sofia Vergara

There's no question Sofia Vergara still looks stunning ten years later. But now, the Colombian actress knows the power of a good highlight job.

Gabrielle Union
Gabrielle Union

Gabrielle Union

Uh, does Gabrielle Union age? The 46-year-old actress took the challenge up a notch when she shared not one, but two throwbacks—from ten and twenty years ago!

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos

Kelly Ripa shared the cutest throwback of she and husband Mark Consuelos dressed up to the nines. Ten years later, the gorgeous couple are still killing it on the red carpet.

Jessica Biel
Jessica Biel

Jessica Biel

Jessica Biel's biggest transformation in a decade? The 36-year-old actress said goodbye to her blonde locks and hola to caramel-colord highlights.

Lele Pons
Lele Pons

Lele Pons

This might be the biggest transformation yet, but to be fair, ten years ago, Lele Pons was a 12-year-old girl with braces and bangs.

Reese Witherspoon
Reese Witherspoon

Reese Witherspoon

The bigggest difference in Reese Witherspoon's appearance are her long, layered locks compared to the short bob that she sported circa 2009. 

Ricky Martin
Ricky Martin

Ricky Martin

Ricky Martin was the ultimate pretty boy ten years ago. But let's be honest, he's still a pretty boy in 2019 with his clean-cut hair, epic beard and smoldering eyes.

Viola Davis
Viola Davis

Viola Davis

Viola Davis still looks stunning. 

Antonio Banderas
Antonio Banderas

Antonio Banderas

Antonio Banderas literally looks the same ten years later. He occassionally rocks a salt and pepper beard, but we're here for it. 

Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez's #10yearchallenge post is a complete transformation. Ten years ago, the actress was pregnant and with her then husband Marc Anthony. Today, she's rocking hard abs, long hair, and a new boyfriend Alex Rodriguez.  

