There's nothing like a good ol' challenge to unite the people. First, there was the funny (but questionable) Birdbox challenge. Now, everyone (both celebs and non-celebs) are getting in on the #10YearChallenge trend. Stars are sharing throwback photos of themselves from ten years ago alongside photos from the present day in order to show off how much (or how little) they've changed in the last decade.
Some A-listers have completely transformed (hey, Lele Pons!) -- while others, like Latinx icons Sofia Vergara and Penelope Cruz look exactly the same.
Scroll through for the best celebrity #10yearchallenge photos so far (and note some bonus "before and after" shots we included for celebrities who haven't yet shared their pics to social media):
Eva Longoria
Ten years ago, Eva Longoria was sporting killer bangs. Now, the Mexican-American actress has opted to forgo her vintage hairstyle for a more symmetrical look. However, the 43-year-old has kept her black suit game extremely strong.