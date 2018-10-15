Remembering Edith Gonzalez: The actress' most iconic telenovela roles

Edith González was one of the best actresses to have been brought to us by Mexican television. She began her acting career as a child and later appeared in telenovelas – leaving a mark due to the charismatic characters she often played.
MORE: Beloved Mexican actress Edith González dies at 54
She risked switching up her roles and demonstrated how as a villain, she could also make the stars of the show suffer. Leonela Villareal, Joselyn Rivas, Bárbara Guaimarán and La Extranjera Excéntrica (the eccentric foreigner), are the evil women the actress reincarnated. All these characters have remained in the memory of her fans and have marked her career. To honor her trajectory, we have gathered a round-up of her most iconic roles.