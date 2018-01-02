In memoriam: Remembering the stars we lost in 2017

View 68 pics | Celebrities

As 2017 comes to an end, we can't help but take a moment to fondly remember the icons, beloved music, film and TV stars, and rising talents just getting their starts that we've lost this year. In 2017 we mourned the shock deaths of Hollywood actor Bill Paxton and rock stars Chester Bennington and Chris Cornell, and bid farewell to beloved family TV icons like Mary Tyler Moore, Erin Moran and David Cassidy. Playboy's Hugh Hefner and 007 star Roger Moore were just two of the many household names who left behind iconic pop culture legacies as well. Scroll through to remember the celebrities we've said goodbye to in 2017. Photos: Getty Images
Jordan Feldstein - December 22 Jordan Feldstein, the brother of actors Jonah Hill and Beanie Feldstein, died at the age of 40. According to his family, the music talent manager passed away after suffering from a heart attack. With a successful career in the industry, Jordan had most notably worked with Maroon 5 since their inception over 15 years ago. Jordan was the CEO and founder of Career Artist Management (CAM), one of the leading management firms in Beverly Hills. CAM has shepherded the careers of superstars like Sara Bareilles and worked with a roster of diverse clients, including: Iggy Azalea, Elle King, Rick Springfield, The B-52’s and Robin Thicke. Jordan is survived by his two children. He was married twice, once to Clint Eastwood’s daughter Francesca (a which was annulled after one week). The official statement from the Feldstein family read: "Unfortunately, last night Jordan called 911 for shortness of breath, when paramedics arrived it was determined he went into full cardiac arrest and passed away shortly thereafter. His family asks for privacy during this difficult and unexpected time. In lieu of food and flowers, the family will announce a charity in the coming weeks where memorial donations can be made in Jordan’s name." Photo: Noel Vasquez/GC Images
Rance Howard - November 25 Actor Rance Howard passed away at the age of 89. His beloved son director Ron Howard (seen right) announced the sad news on Twitter, writing: “Clint & I have been blessed to be Rance Howard’s sons. Today he passed at 89,” Ron, 63, tweeted out, mentioning his brother Clint Howard. “He stood especially tall 4 his ability to balance ambition w/great personal integrity. A depression-era farm boy, his passion for acting changed the course of our family history. We love & miss U Dad.” Rance began his career at the age of 20, first touring around with a theatre troupe. He notably acted alongside Henry Fonda in the play Mister Roberts, performing the role of Lindstrom across the country. The actor went on to nab parts in dozens of major movies, including: Cool Hand Luke, A League of Their Own and Psycho. His son Ron also cast him in many of his films, from A Beautiful Mind to Cinderella Man. Along with his sons, Rance is also survived by his granddaughters: actresses Bryce Dallas and Paige Howard. Photo: Gregg DeGuire/WireImage
David Cassidy - November 21 Singer, actor and pop culture icon David Cassidy died at the age of 67 in Florida. In a statement confirming the sad news, his family said: "David died surrounded by those he loved, with joy in his heart and free from the pain that had gripped him for so long." The star had recently been admitted to the intensive care unit of a Fort Lauderdale hospital in critical condition and suffering from organ failure. Earlier this year, David revealed that he had dementia and would stop touring in order to "enjoy life". David had been born into a family within the entertainment industry; his mother was an actress and his father was a singer-actor. He became a star playing Keith Partridge in 1970s musical sitcom The Partridge Family, which produced a number of music hits including I Think I Love You. David went on to enjoy huge solo musical success, receiving multiple Grammy nominations and selling more than 30 million records worldwide. At the peak of his fame, his fan club had a bigger membership than The Beatles and Elvis Presley. Photo: Getty Images
Della Reese - November 19 A multi-talented singer, actress and even ordained minister, Della Reese died at her California home at the age of 86. Born in Detroit, Michigan in 1931, Della found her voice in the church, becoming a gospel singer who, by her teens, was discovered by the legendary Mahalia Jackson. She enjoyed a successful jazz and gospel career during the 1950s and 1960s, making her first foray into TV in 1969 with a short-lived talk show, Della. After appearing in shows from Sanford and Son to The Love Boat, the actress found worldwide fame in the TV drama Touched by an Angel, which aired from 1994-2002. After the star's death, her Touched by an Angel co-star Roma Downey shared a sweet clip of the show on Instagram, writing: "To be in her arms was to feel love. I know Della has gone home to the peace of Heaven, but I’m going to miss her." Photo: Getty Images
Mel Tillis - November 10 The country music singer-songwriter passed away at the age of 85 on the morning of Sunday, November 19 at Munroe Regional Medical Center in Ocala, Florida. A representative for the Country Music Hall of Fame member stated that the cause was respiratory failure, following his lengthy battle with intestinal issues. Mel, who was named CMA's Entertainer of the Year in 1976, was best known for writing hits like: Bobby Bare's "Detroit City," Webb Pierce's "I'm Tired" and the 1969 track for Kenny Rogers & the First Edition, "Ruby, Don't Take Your Love to Town." In February of 2012, he was awarded the highest honor given to artists by the US government and President Barack Obama: the National Medal of Arts. Many country music stars mourned the sad news. Blake Shelton took to Twitter to express how much the talent influenced him. "Some of my most cherished memories are the times I spent with Mel Tillis. Many many great memories. From fishing, to just having a beer, to him crashing my concert!" he said. "He did his best to try and keep my head on straight. I looked up to Mel more than he could've possibly known. A talented songwriter. An incredible entertainer. And a funny funny guy. It has been a couple years since I saw him last. I deeply regret that now." Also on Twitter, Tim McGraw described Mel as "one of the coolest guys in country music ever and an extraordinary songwriter." He is survived by his longtime partner, Kathy DeMonaco; his first wife and the mother of five of his children, Doris Tillis; a sister, Linda Crosby; a brother, Richard Tillis; six children: Pam Tillis, Connie Tillis, Cindy Shorey, Mel Tillis Jr., Carrie April Tillis and Hannah Puryear; six grandchildren; and a great-grandson. Photo: Jason Davis/Getty Images
Malcolm Young - November 18 The Scottish rocker, who famously co-founded the hit group AC/DC, passed away at the age of 64. Malcolm's family revealed on Facebook that the musician died peacefully in his sleep. "Renowned for his musical prowess, Malcolm was a songwriter, guitarist, performer, producer and visionary who inspired many," the announcement read. "From the outset, he knew what he wanted to achieve and, along with his younger brother, took to the world stage giving their all at every show. Nothing less would do for their fans." The legendary guitarist had been suffering from dementia. Malcolm is best known for being the driving force behind the band he formed with his younger brother Angus. His death came just weeks after the death of his older brother, Easybeats guitarist and AC/DC producer George Young. The statement from his family also said: "While thanking all for their overwhelming support and heartfelt condolences, the family ask that you respect their privacy during this time of heartbreak and grief." Malcolm is survived by his wife Linda and their two children, Cara and Ross. Photo: Getty Images
Azzedine Alaïa - November 18 One of the most remarkable designers of the 20th and 21st century, died in Paris at the age of 82. His company confirmed the news, stating the cause was a heart attack. The iconic designer was often thought of as a sculptor for the way his dresses molded to the female form. In particular, his body-loving collections defined the fashion of the 1980s, being seen on stars like Tina Turner, Madonna and Naomi Campbell. Azzedine is survived by: his nieces and nephews; his partner Christoph von Weyhe and all those who worked with him. Photo: FRANCOIS GUILLOT/AFP/Getty Images
Robert Guillaume - October 24 The Emmy-award winning star of such shows as Sports Night, Soap and its spin-off Benson, Robert Guillaume lost his battle with prostate cancer at the age of 89. The multi-faceted perfomer, also known as the voice of Rafiki in The Lion King, also earned two Tony nominations during his lengthy career and scored a Grammy for spoken word children's album for The Lion King Read-Along. Robert is survived by his wife Donna, and four children. "He was a good father and a good husband," she told CNN. "He was a great, great person." Photo: Getty Images
Fats Domino – October 24 The music world mourns the loss of one of its great pioneers, Antoine "Fats" Domino Jr, who died at the age of 89. A major influence of stars like Elvis Presley and the Beatles, the New Orleans native was a rock 'n' roll legend of the 1950s with over 65 million records sold thanks to classics like Ain't That a Shame, I'm Walkin' and his biggest hit, Blueberry Hill. The singer was married to wife Rosemary for 60 years, until her death in 2008; the couple had eight children. Photo: Getty Images
Mychael Knight - October 17 Project Runway designer Mychael Knight died at the age of 39 outside Atlanta, a spokesperson confirmed to CNN. Mychael's grieving family released a statement about his loss: "We are still processing the untimely death of our son, brother, friend, and uncle. Mychael meant everything to us and we loved him dearly. He was generous and so full of life. This is how we choose to remember his legacy." The Georgia Southern University apparel design graduate found fame on season 3 of Project Runway, earning the fan favorite prize and placing fourth overall. Mychael would return to the franchise on Project Runway: All-Star Challenge and, most recently, as a contestant on Project Runway All Stars in 2013. A spokesperson for Lifetime network said, "We are saddened to hear about the passing of a member of the 'Project Runway' family... It's a loss of a great talent and we wish his family peace and solace during this difficult time." Photo: Getty Images
Gord Downie – October 17 The music world mourned the loss of Tragically Hip frontman Gord Downie, who lost his battle to glioblastoma, an incurable form of brain cancer, at the age of 53. He passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Oct. 17. The Downie family announced the devastating news in a statement on the band's website: "Gord knew this day was coming – his response was to spend this precious time as he always had – making music, making memories and expressing deep gratitude to his family and friends for a life well lived, often sealing it with a kiss… on the lips." The Canadian music icon is survived by his family and bandmates Paul Langlois, Rob Baker, Gord Sinclair and Johnny Fay. Photo: Getty Images
Hervé Léger - October 6 The iconic designer behind the bandage dresses has died unexpectedly at 60. The French designer, who was born Hervé L. Leroux, made the trend a staple in the '90s. After working at high-end fashion houses Fendi and Chanel with Karl Lagerfeld, he started his own brand in 1985. Then in 1999, he lost commercial use of his namesake and sold his company to BCBG Max Azria. Though he was no longer a part of the brand, he remained in fashion working at his store in Paris and dressing A-listers such as Cate Blanchett. One of his muses, Cindy Crawford took to Instagram to share a photo with the designer and offer her condolences. "Remembering the man who created the bandage dress, which held you in in all the right places. Rip #HerveLeger ❤️" Photo: Instagram/@herveleger
Tom Petty- October 2 Our hearts are breaking over the death of the legendary rocker. The frontman of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers passed away peacefully aged 66, surrounded by his loved ones, bandmates and friends. The rock icon's devastated family confirmed his death after conflicting reports of his well-being emerged following the news he had suffered a heart attack. Tom was found unconscious in his Malibu home on and was brought to UCLA Santa Monica where he was put on life support, reported TMZ. The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee got his start in the '70s with his band and went on to deliver a string of hits including Listen to Her Heart, American Girl and Breakdown. Tom is survived by his wife Dana York and his two daughters from his first marriage, Adria and Kimberly. Photo: Getty Images
Hugh Hefner – September 28 The formidable Playboy founder passed away peacefully at home in his beloved Playboy Mansion in LA, aged 91. Playboy Enterprises, Inc. announced the sad news, confirming that the American icon had died from natural causes and had been surrounded by his loved ones. Hugh is survived by his third wife, Crystal Harris, and his four children: Christie, who served as CEO of Playboy Enterprise for more than 20 years; David, Marston and Cooper, 26, who currently serves as Chief Creative Officer at the company. The icon's youngest son, who was regularly pictured with his father at his annual parties, said Hugh would be "missed by many". He paid tribute to his father's "exceptional and impactful life as a media and cultural pioneer and a leading voice behind some of the most significant social and cultural movements of our time in advocating free speech, civil rights and sexual freedom". Hugh launched Playboy in 1953 from his kitchen, and it went on to become the top-selling men's magazine in the world: at its peak, readers snapped up seven million copies a month. Photo: Getty Images
Liliane Bettencourt – September 21 L'Oréal heiress Liliane Bettencourt, the world's wealthiest woman, passed away at home in Paris, her daughter Francoise Bettencourt-Meyes said in a statement. "She would have been 95 on October 21," she added. "My mother left peacefully." Liliane, whose fortune is worth an estimated $45.8 billion was last year named the richest woman in the world and the 14th richest person by Forbes. L'Oréal chairman and CEO Jean-Paul Agon paid tribute to Liliane and offered his condolences to her family. "We all had a deep admiration for Liliane Bettencourt who has always watched over L'Oréal, the company and its employees, and who was very attached to its success and development," he said. "She personally contributed a lot to its success for very many years. A great woman of beauty has left us and we will never forget her." Photo: Getty Images
Harry Dean Stanton – September 15 The character actor, known to generations thanks to his roles in works such as Big Love, Alien, Repo Man, Pretty in Pink and Twin Peaks: The Return died at 91. Born in Kentucky to a tobacco farmer and a cook, Harry got his start with TV roles in the 1950s, making the jump to film later in the decade with mostly Western roles. His last starring feature film role, in Lucky, is set for a September 2017 release. Photo: Getty Images
Frank Vincent – September 13 The actor known for his roles in the Sopranos and Goodfellas passed away in New Jersey at the age of 80. According to TMZ, the actor died after complications during heart surgery. Frank rose to fame with his role alongside pal Joe Pesci in Raging Bull. A decade later, he made his mark in the mobster film Goodfellas as Billy Batts. In 2004, Frank joined the cast of the HBO series, The Sopranos as mob boss Phil Leotardo. Aside from acting, Frank had a love for music and played the drums. The late actor leaves behind his wife Katherine, daughters Debra, Maria and son Anthony. Photo: Getty Images
Troy Gentry - September 8 Country music fans and stars have paid tribute to the sad passing of their friend Troy Gentry, who tragically died in a helicopter crash in New Jersey on Friday at the age of 50. The helicopter is reported to have crashed in a wooded area on Friday afternoon on its way into land. Troy was freed from the wreckage by emergency services but died on his way to hospital. The pilot was also killed in the crash. The band’s website said: "It is with great sadness that we confirm that Troy Gentry, half of the popular country duo Montgomery Gentry, was tragically killed in a helicopter crash which took place at approximately 1:00pm in Medford, New Jersey.” The band had been due to perform that evening. Famous friends of Troy’s took to Twitter to express their sadness over the terrible accident. His fellow band member John Montgomery wrote: “It is with great sadness and a very heavy heart to hear of the death of my long-time friend Troy Gentry.” Country singer Sheryl Crow retweeted: “So sad to hear the news of Troy Gentry. My prayers are with his family and friends.” There were more tributes for the star, who began singing with John in 1999 and had several number one records such as Roll With Me and Lucky Man. Kid Rock said: “So terribly sad to hear of my friend Troy Gentry’s untimely passing.” Billy Ray Cyrus shared his own message on Twitter, writing; “Under the moonlight in Taylor, Mi, w/ a heavy heart. Dedicated our show to #TroyGentry & #DonWilliam – rest easy brother. #LostLegends.” Photo: Getty Images
Walter Becker - September 3 The Steely Dan co-founder and guitarist passed away at the age of 67. The musician's website announced the sad news but didn't reveal the cause of death or any additional information. In July, Walter missed a couple of Steely Dan performances, but his partner Donald Fagen shared with Billboard at the time that he was "recovering from a procedure," and hoped he would be "fine very soon." The duo, who met in New York at Bard's College, moved to Los Angeles in 1972 when they formed Steely Dan along with guitarists Jeff “Skunk” Baxter and Denny Dias, drummer Jim Hodder and singer David Palmer. Many musicians took to social media to share tributes to the musical legend. Ryan Adams wrote, “‪Walter Becker, you changed my life with your mystical music and guitar playing.” Questlove wrote a moving post that started, "rip #WalterBecker possibly one of my favorite architects of the 70s "FM" smooth sound..." Photo: Getty Images
Shelley Berman - September 1 The famous comedian passed away at 92 with his wife of 70 years, Sarah, by his side at their home in Bell Canyon, California. Shelley's official website explained that the cause was from complications of his Alzheimer’s disease. Most recently, the actor and stand-up comic was recognized for playing Larry David's dad on the popular HBO series Curb Your Enthusiasm. His stint there earned him a 2008 Emmy nomination, the first of his long career. Shelley is survived by his wife Sarah, daughter Rachel Berman, and two grandsons. Photo: JC Olivera/WireImage
Jay Thomas - August 24 The comedian best known for his role on Murphy Brown lost his battle with cancer. His agent and longtime friend Don Buchwald shared, “Jay was one of a kind, never at a loss for words and filled with so much fun and wonderfully whacky thoughts and behavior.” At the time of his passing, the 69-year-old was surrounded by his wife Sally and his sons Sam, Jake and J.T. at their Santa Barbara, California home. Prior to his tenure playing Jerry Gold on Murphy Brown, the actor also made a mark with his reprising part on Cheers from 1987 - 1989. More recently, he starred alongside Liev Schreiber in Ray Donovan. Photo: Getty Images
Jerry Lewis - August 20 The famed comedian, seen here with Martin Scorsese in September 2016, died at the age of 91 at his home in Las Vegas. His agent confirmed the news that was reported by the Las Vegas Review-Journal. Jerry, who was born Joseph Levitch in Newark, New Jersey, dropped out of high school and in the late '40s linked up with Dean Martin. The two became quite the comedic duo. Jerry was a part of popular hits such as The Bellboy, The Nutty Professor, The King of Comedy and more recently The Trust. He was also recognized for his philanthropy and started hosting telethons in the 1950s to benefit the Muscular Dystrophy Association. He was honored with the Jean Jersholt Humanitarian Award at the Oscars in 2009 and was nominated for a Nobel Peace Prize for his charity work in 1977. Throughout his life, he suffered several heart attacks and heart surgery as well as battled prostate cancer and diabetes. Photo: Getty Images
Dick Gregory - August 19 The stand up comic passed away at the age of 84. His family took to Instagram to share the news writing, “It is with enormous sadness that the Gregory family confirms that their father, comedic legend and civil rights activist Mr. Dick Gregory departed this earth tonight in Washington, DC. The family appreciates the outpouring of support and love and respectfully asks for their privacy as they grieve during this very difficult time. More details will be released over the next few days – Christian Gregory.” In the 1960s, he used his comedy to speak against racial injustice and other civil rights issues. Upon hearing the news of his passing, John Legend, who produced a play about him in 2016, took to Twitter writing, "Dick Gregory lived an amazing, revolutionary life. A groundbreaker in comedy and a voice for justice." Photo: Getty Images
Glen Campbell - August 8 Legendary country singer and guitarist Glen Campbell died at the age of 81 after a long and courageous battle with Alzheimer’s. His family confirmed the saw news with a statement on the talent's official website. Glen passed away in a Nashville facility on Tuesday, August 8. His diagnosis was documented in the 2014 documentary I’ll Be Me, which also highlighted his farewell tour. During his decades-long career, Glen released over 70 albums, sold over 45 million records, was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame and won 10 Grammy Awards, among various achievements. He also notably won the CMA’s "Entertainer of the Year award" in 1968. Some of his greatest hits include: “Gentle on My Mind,” “Wichita Lineman,” “Galveston,” “Country Boy,” and "Rhinestone Cowboy." He is survived by: his wife, Kim Campbell and their three children (Cal, Shannon and Ashley), his children from previous marriages (Debby, Kelli, Travis, Kane, and Dillon), ten grandchildren, great and great-great-grandchildren, sisters (Barbara, Sandra, and Jane) and brothers (John Wallace “Shorty” and Gerald). Photo: Lisa Lake/Getty Images
Robert Hardy - August 3 The actor, best known for his role as Cornelius Fudge in the Harry Potter franchise, passed away at the age of 91 while in the hospital. His family confirmed the sad news to BBC on Thursday, saying that Robert had a "tremendous life," with "a giant career in theatre, television and film spanning more than 70 years." Born in Cheltenham on October 29, 1932, Robert attended Magdalen College at Oxford University before joining the Royal Air Force. He later returned to finish his studies in English. After working as a classical actor and performing opposite Laurence Olivier in Coriolanus, as well as notable performances in Henry V and Twelfth Night, he went on to do several television roles. He is also known for his performance in the James Herriot novel adaptation, All Creatures Great and Small. The actor was married twice; to Elizabeth Fox in 1952, and again to Sally Pearson in 1961, which ended in 1986. He is survived by his two daughters, Justine and Emma. Upon hearing the news, J.K. Rowling tweeted: "So very sad to hear about Robert Hardy. He was such a talented actor and everybody who worked with him on Potter loved him." Photo: Getty Images
Sam Shepard - July 27 The celebrated playwright and actor passed away in his home in Kentucky after complications of ALS (also known as Lou Gehrig's disease) at age 73. Sam wrote over 40 plays during his impressive career, including his drama "Buried Child," which earned him a Pulitzer Prize in 1979. He was also widely regarded as an exceptional actor, garnering an Oscar nomination for for his work on The Right Stuff. His latest acting work was on the popular Netflix show Bloodline. He is survived by his children: Jesse, Hannah and Walker Shepard. As well as his sisters: Sandy and Roxanne Rogers. Photo: Getty Images
Jeanne Moreau - July 31 The French film icon passed away in her home in Paris at the age of 89 as confirmed by the country's President Emmanuel Macron. Dubbed one of French cinema's biggest stars, Jeanne first gained fame with American audiences’ in Louis Malle’s 1958 drama The Lovers. She later famously turned down Mike Nichols' request for her to play Mrs. Robinson in The Graduate. Over the years, Jeanne's screen acting was acclaimed, granting her Cannes, BAFTA and César (France's equivalent to an Oscar) awards. She worked with talents like Orson Welles and Francois Truffaut. Jeanne is survived by her son, Jérôme Richard, an artist. Photo: Getty Images
John Heard - July 21 Actor John Heard, best known for his role of dad Peter McCallister in classic movie Home Alone, died suddenly at age 72. The actor made a name for himself during his 40-year career in films such as Big and Gladiator, as well as TV roles on shows from The Sopranos to Miami Vice. John leaves behind a son, John Matthew Heard, with his ex-girlfriend Melissa Leo, and two children, Max and Annika, with ex-wife Sharon Heard. Photo: Getty Images
Deborah Watling - July 21 The former Doctor Who actress has died at the age of 69, following a short battle with cancer. Deborah was best known for her portrayal of Victoria Waterfield, the companion of second Doctor, Patrick Troughton, in 1967. The actress was diagnosed with lung cancer six weeks before her death. Deborah was born into an acting family. The daughter of film star Jack Watling and actress Patricia Hicks, she began her career as a child actress at the age of nine, when she starred in The Invisible Man as the niece of Peter Brady. Other roles included main character Alice in the 1965 adaption of Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland, and co-starring alongside singer Cliff Richard in Take Me High back in 1973. After acting in Doctor Who from 1967 to 1968, Deborah followed up with appearances in Dimensions in Time in 1993 and Downtime in 1995. She also took part in in Three’s a Crowd, a Doctor Who audio drama, and was a regular at Doctor Who conventions. Deborah, who lived in Thorpe-le-Stoken at the time of her death, leaves behind her husband, Steve. Photo: Getty Images
Chester Bennington - July 20 Linkin Park’s lead vocalist, Chester Bennington, died at the age of 41. The LA County Coroner’s office is treating the singer's death as a possible suicide after his body was found inside of a private residence in Palos Verdes Estates. Chester’s death comes on what would have been his good friend, Chris Cornell’s 53rd birthday. Chris committed suicide in May. Known for his big voice, Chester was one of the founding members of Linkin Park. The music group rose to international fame in 2000 with the release of their album, Hybrid Theory. The band, who has sold over 70 million albums to date, is responsible for hits such as Crawling, Numb and their latest single Talking to Myself. Linkin Park released their latest album One More Light in 2017 and were set to embark on a world tour. Chester leaves behind wife Talinda Ann Bentley and his six children. Photo: Getty Images
Martin Landau - July 15 Oscar-winning actor Martin Landau, whose roles in Ed Wood, Hitchcock classic North by Northwest and TV's Mission: Impossible made him one of Hollywood's most familiar faces for decades, died at 89 in Los Angeles. The Actors Studio legend got his career start in the 1950s, and went on to be nominated for two Academy Awards outside of his win for Ed Wood in 1995. He also received six Emmy nominations, most recently for a guest role in Entourage. Photo: Getty Images
Nelsan Ellis - July 8 Nelsan, most famous for his role as Lafayette Reynolds on HBO’s hit series True Blood, passed away at the age of 39 after complications from heart failure. HBO released a statement reading: "We were extremely saddened to hear of the passing of Nelsan Ellis. Nelsan was a long-time member of the HBO family whose groundbreaking portrayal of Lafayette will be remembered fondly within the overall legacy of ‘True Blood.’ Nelsan will be dearly missed by his fans and all of us at HBO.” Octavia Spencer, who starred with Ellis in The Help, broke the news on Instagram, writing: “Just got word that we lost (Nelsan). My heart breaks for his kids and family.” Nelsan is survived by his son Breon and family. Photo: FilmMagic
Stevie Ryan - July 1 Stevie TV and YouTube star Stevie Ryan, known for her comedic characters such as Sceney Sceneable and parody videos, died at home at the age of 33. Her death was confirmed by the Los Angeles Coroner's Office as a suicide. The actress died only a day after sharing her grief over her grandfather’s recent passing on Twitter. "The man of my dreams will now only be in my dreams. I'll miss you every day, forever. I love you my Pa," she wrote alongside a picture of her late grandfather. Photo: Getty Images
Michael Bond - June 27 The author, who created the beloved Paddington Bear, has died at the age of 91. HarperCollins shared the sad news on their Facebook page on Wednesday writing: “It is with great sadness that we announce that Michael Bond, CBE, the creator of one of Britain’s best-loved children’s characters, Paddington, died at home yesterday aged 91 following a short illness." Actor Hugh Bonneville also shared his condolences on Instagram sharing that it is "particularly poignant" that the British author died on the last day of shooting the latest Paddington film. "Michael will be greatly missed by his legions of fans and especially by his wife Sue, his family and of course by his beloved guinea pigs," the Downton Abbey actor wrote. "He leaves a special legacy: long live the bear from darkest Peru." Paddington Bear first became a household staple in 1958 with A Bear Called Paddington. Paddington's adventures have sold more than 35 million copies worldwide and inspired two movies. In 2015, he was awarded a CBE by Queen Elizabeth. Photo: Getty Images
Michael Nyqvist - June 27 The Swedish actor, who was most recognized with American audiences for Girl With the Dragon Tattoo, John Wick and Mission Impossible: Ghost Protocol died at the age of 56 after a yearlong battle with lung cancer. A statement released by his spokesperson read: “On behalf of Michael Nyqvist’s representatives and family, it is with deep sadness that I can confirm that our beloved Michael, one of Sweden’s most respected and accomplished actors, has passed away quietly surrounded by family after a year long battle with lung cancer. Michael’s joy and passion were infectious to those who knew and loved him. His charm and charisma were undeniable, and his love for the arts was felt by all who had the pleasure of working with him. He is survived by his wife Catharina, and their children Ellen and Arthur.“ Gerard Butler, who starred with the actor in the upcoming movie Hunter Killer, also shared his condolences after hearing of Michael's death. In the video on Twitter, he spoke about his "incredible humility, warmth and this cheeky glint in his eyes." Photo: Getty Images
Anita Pallenberg- June 13 Keith Richards' former partner of 12 years has passed away at the age of 73. She is survived by two children from her longterm relationship with the Rolling Stones guitarist; son Marlon, 46, and 44-year-old daughter Angela. News of her death was announced by her friends on social media. Actress Stella Schnabel shared a photo of the pair together, simply writing: "I have never met a woman quite like you Anita." Bebe Buell – mother of actress Liv Tyler – also paid her respects, tweeting: "There was none more beautiful, more unique and more inspiring! The official 'sixth Stone'… I love you forever, dearest Anita." Anita was an Italian-German actress, model and designer in her lifetime, as well as being a muse for the Rolling Stones. She met the band backstage at one of their concerts in Munich, and initially struck up a relationship with then-guitarist Brian Jones, but left him after two years for Keith. The couple were together from 1967 until 1980, and welcomed three children; Marlon, Angela and a third son named Tara Jo Jo, who tragically died in 1976 at just ten weeks, from Sudden Infant Death Syndrome. The cause of death has not been revealed. Photo: Getty Images
Adam West - June 10 Known to classic TV fans as the star of the campy 1966 series Batman, and to newer followers as the voice of the mayor of Quahog on Family Guy, actor Adam West passed away at the age of 88 on June 10. The man who will forever be known as TV's Caped Crusader lost his battle with leukemia in Los Angeles surrounded by his loved ones. “Our dad always saw himself as The Bright Knight and aspired to make a positive impact on his fans' lives. He was and always will be our hero,” his family said of the great-grandfather of two in a statement. Photos: Getty Images
Glenne Headly – June 8 Actress Glenne Headly, who starred in more than 25 films, including Dick Tracy and Mr Holland's Opus, died at the age of 62. "It is with deep sorrow that we confirm the passing of Glenne Headly," the star's representative told CNN in a statement. "We ask that her family's privacy be respected in this difficult time." Glenne, once married to actor John Malkovich, also had earned two Emmy nominations for her TV work. She was a familiar face thanks to her roles on shows like Monk and Parks and Recreation, and was working on Hulu series Future Man at the time of her death. The actress is survived by husband Byron McCulloch and son Stirling. Photo: Getty Images
Danny Dias - June 5 MTV reality star Danny Dias, who appeared on Road Rules and The Challenge, passed away at the age of 34. Danny's body was found in his Brooklyn home on June 5, with no cause of death announced. An MTV spokesperson released a statement mourning his loss, saying: "We are saddened by the news of Danny Dias' passing. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family at this time." Bunim/Murray Productions also said: "Our thoughts are with the Dias family during this difficult time. Danny was a beloved member of the 'Road Rules' and 'The Challenge' communities." Danny made his MTV debut back in 2004 on the 13th season of Road Rules, and went on to appear on the Trinidad and Tobago-based installment of The Challenge: Gauntlet 2 in 2005. Photo: Getty Images
Molly Peters - May 30 One week after the death of Roger Moore, Bond girl Molly Peters, known for her role opposite Sean Connery in the 007 movie Thunderball, died at the age of 75. Her loss was confirmed on the official James Bond Twitter account. The British actress, who played Nurse Patricia Fearing in the 1965 film, was a boundary-breaker as the first Bond girl to take her clothes off on screen, which sparked much controversy at the time. As a result, the hit movie was almost given an 'X' rating for nudity. Photo: Getty Images
Gregg Allman - May 27 Southern rock icon Gregg Allman, co-founder of The Allman Brothers Band, passed away on May 27 at the age of 69. The singer-songwriter, whose songs like Melissa and Whipping Post are rock classics, died "peacefully at his home in Savannah, Georgia", read a statement on his official website. The notice continued, "Gregg struggled with many health issues over the past several years. During that time, Gregg considered being on the road playing music with his brothers and solo band for his beloved fans, essential medicine for his soul. Playing music lifted him up and kept him going during the toughest of times." Gregg's ex-wife Cher, mother of his son Elijah Blue, paid tribute to the late musician on Twitter by posting a series of throwback photos and writing in a tweet filled with broken heart emojis: "I'VE TRIED… WORDS ARE IMPOSSIBLE GUI GUI. FOREVER, CHOOCH." According to CNN, the music legend will be laid to rest at Rose Hill cemetery in Macon, Georgia.
Sir Roger Moore – May 23 Roger Moore, known for playing the infamous spy James Bond in the 007 franchise has died at the age of 89, after a brief battle with cancer. Roger’s family took to Twitter to confirm the news in a post. “With the heaviest of hearts, we must share the awful news that our father, Sir Roger Moore passed away today," the tweet read. “We are all devastated.” A letter attached to the post honored the author and UNICEF ambassador's admiration from fans. “The affection our father felt whenever he walked on to a stage or in front of a camera buoyed him hugely and kept him busy working into his 90th year, through his last appearance in November 2016 on stage at London’s Royal Festival Hall,” the statement continued. “The capacity crowd cheered him on and off stage, shaking the very foundations of the building just a short distance from where he was born.” The British star, who had the longest run as Bond, took on the role in 1973. Roger portrayed the film’s lead character in seven films including Live and Let Die (1973), The Man With the Golden Gun (1974), ,The Spy Who Loved Me (1977), Moonraker (1979), For Your Eyes Only (1981), Octopussy (1983) and A View to a Kill (1985). The actor was also known for his role in the TV series The Persuaders and The Saint. Roger leaves behind his fourth wife Kristina Tholstrup and three adult children, Christian, Geoffrey, and Deborah Moore. Photo: Getty Images
Chris Cornell - May 17 Soundgarden and Audioslave singer Chris Cornell has died at 52, a representative has confirmed. The grunge icon passed away suddenly shortly after playing a concert with Soundgarden in Detroit. In a statement to the Associated Press, a spokesperson called the death "sudden and unexpected," adding that the star's "shocked" family would be working closely with the medical examiner to determine the cause. It was later revealed that his death was ruled a suicide. News of his passing came just eight hours after the rocker, who was touring North America with Soundgarden, posted his final message on Twitter, which read: "#Detroit finally back to Rock City!!!! @soundgarden." As part of Soundgarden, which he founded in 1984, Chris influenced the Seattle grunge revolution along with contemporaries like Nirvana and Pearl Jam. The rock group, which sold 22 million albums and won two Grammy awards, split in 1997 but reunited in 2010. Chris leaves behind wife of 13 years Vicky Karayiannis, and their two children Toni, 12, and Christopher, 11, as well as 17-year-old daughter Lillian Jean, his only child with ex-spouse and manager Susan Silver. Photo: Getty Images
Vinod Khanna - April 27 The legendary Bollywood star has died from cancer at the age of 70, his hospital has confirmed. The Indian actor and politician, who appeared in more than 100 Bollywood films, was admitted to the hospital earlier this month as his illness became more serious. India's President Pranab Mukherjee led tributes, while several Bollywood stars paid homage. The president of India tweeted: "Heartfelt condolences on the passing away of Shri Vinod Khanna, a highly talented and acclaimed actor & MP." Vinod started his career in 1968 and quickly became a household name in India. Some of his notable films in Indian cinema include, Chandni, Muqaddar Ka Sikandar and Qurbani. In 1997, he entered politics as a lawmaker with the Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party. The acclaimed star won a Filmfare Best Supporting Actor Award in 1975 for his role in Haath Ki Safai. In 1999, he was given a lifetime achievement award. He last appeared on the big screen in the 2015 hit film Dilwale. The late actor married his first wife, Geetanjali, in 1971 and they had two sons, Rahul Khanna and Akshaye Khanna, who also became Bollywood actors. The marriage ended and he married his second wife, Kavita, in 1990. They had two children, son Sakshi and daughter Shraddha. Photo: Getty Images
Michael Mantenuto - April 24 The Miracle star, who was best known for his role as Jack O'Callahan, was found dead after a self-inflicted gun wound reports People via the King County medical examiner’s office in Seattle, Washington. After his movie career, which included role in the 2006 TV movie Dirtbags and Surfer, Dude in 2008, the 35-year-old enlisted in the army. Photo: Getty Images
Jonathan Demme - April 26 Jonathan Demme, who was best known for directing films including The Silence of the Lambs, The Manchurian Candidate and Philadelphia passed away from esophageal cancer and heart disease complications. He was 73. Tributes flooded in for the Oscar-winning director, who died in New York City. Scott Pilgrim v. the World director Edgar Wright wrote: "Very sad to hear of the passing of the great Jonathan Demme. Admired his movies, his documentaries, his concert films. He could do anything." Fans were also quick to praise his varied range of films, with one tweeting: "No two Jonathan Demme films are alike. That's something so rare to see in directors these days. He was one of a kind. RIP," while another added: "Jonathan Demme was a gifted and versatile filmmaker. RIP." Photo: Getty Images
Erin Moran - April 22 Best known for her role as Joanie Cunningham on Happy Days and the spinoff Joanie Loves Chachi co-starring Scott Baio, Erin Moran died at the age of 56 after being found 'unresponsive' at her home in Indiana. Director Ron Howard, who played big brother Richie, tweeted a message remembering the actress, writing: "Such sad sad news. RIP Erin. I'll always choose to remember you on our show making scenes better, getting laughs and lighting up tv screens." Henry Winkler, the actor behind Fonzie on Happy Days, also sent his condolences, tweeting: "OH Erin... now you will finally have the peace you wanted so badly here on earth ...Rest In It serenely now.. too soon." Photo: Getty Images
Cuba Gooding, Sr - April 20 Cuba Gooding Sr, the musician father of Oscar winning actor Cuba Gooding Jr, was found dead in a car in Woodland Hills, California. He was 72. The elder Cuba was the lead singer of The Main Ingredient, who were best known for their hit single 1972 song, 'Everybody Plays the Fool'. Cuba Jr spoke fondly of his father during an episode of Inside the Actors Studio earlier this year. He said: "I remember, one of my earliest memories… He would perform at Disneyland, and after his performances, they would close it off to the general public and all the performers' kids would go on the rides as many times as they’d want. He would pull me up on stage with him and make me finish the song because I'd seen him perform all the time. It was a lot of feeling like, 'I come from royalty.'" He is survived by his wife Shirley and four children – Cuba Jr, Omar, Tommy and April. Photo: Getty Images
Charlie Murphy – April 12 Eddie Murphy’s older brother and fellow comedian Charlie has passed away at the age of 57. According to his rep, the stand up comedian died in a New York City hospital after losing his battle with leukemia. Eddie’s older brother got his start in films such as Mo’Better Blues, Harlem Nights and Jungle Fever. Charlie landed his breakout role on Dave Chappelle’s hit series Chappelle Show. During the “Charlie Murphy True Hollywood Story” portion, the funnyman garnered laughs as he recalled true encounters in the eighties with musicians Prince and Rick James. The star also has writing credits alongside his brother in the films Vampire in Brooklyn and 2007’s Norbit. In 2016, Charlie was part of the Comedy Get Down tour with Cedric the Entertainer, Eddie Griffin, D.L. Hughley and George Lopez. Since news of his passing, tributes quickly started to pour out. Chris Rock wrote, "We just lost one of the funniest most real brothers of all time. Charlie Murphy RIP." Charlie has three children and was married to Tisha Taylor for 12 years before she passed away in 2009 after a battle with cervical cancer. Photo: Getty Images
Don Rickles – April 6 The world lost one funny guy. Don, who was known as the comedian with the 'gift of the insult' passed away at the age of 90 due to kidney failure. The honorary member of the Rat Pack, who died in his home in Los Angeles, made his mark in the world of comedy and earned a living by making fun of a host of celebrities, public figures, dignitaries and average Joes. Aside from spending his time on the stage, Don made television appearances on The Dean Martin Celebrity Roast, the Tonight Show and was a regular guest on the Late Show with David Letterman. For the younger audiences, he made his mark in the Disney franchise Toy Story as Mr. Potato Head. Don leaves behind his wife of 52 years Barbara, their daughter Mindy and two grandchildren. Photo: Getty Images
Clem Curtis – March 27 Clem, who was one of the founding members of the 1960s music group The Foundations (most famously known for their hit Build Me Up Buttercup) has died at the age of 76. The British singer's family confirmed to BBC that he died after a battle with cancer. Two days before he passed away, the musician joined BBC Three Counties Radio's Justin Dealey and spoke about his illness. "Well I got lots of messages from people wishing me well. I tried to keep it under wraps but I couldn't,” he shared. When the host called him a legend, the humble star stated, "We came along at a time when music was going downhill. We made music that made people happy and they enjoyed it… You give a little and take a lot. I've enjoyed every moment. It's a great dream." Clem is responsible for the group’s first hit Baby Now That I’ve Found You and Back on My Feet Again. Photo: Getty Images
Darlene Cates – March 26 Darlene, who starred alongside Leonardo DiCaprio and Johnny Depp in the 1993 film What’s Eating Gilbert Grape has died at the age of 69.
Darlene’s sister, Sheri Cates Morgan confirmed the news via Facebook. “It is with a bitter-sweet heart that we share that our precious wife, mother, and Gaga, Darlene Guthrie Cates, was called Home, somewhat unexpectedly, peacefully in her sleep Sunday morning, March 26th,” the post next to two images of Darlene read. “We take comfort in knowing that she is no longer in pain and is in the arms of our Heavenly Father, breaking away only to dance with our Savior, Jesus. (Dancing was something she talked about loving to do "back in the day"!).” Photo: Getty Images
Chuck Barris - March 21 Creator of The Gong Show and such 1970s hits as The Newlywed Game and The Dating Game, died peacefully at age 87. In 2002, the iconic game show host's autobiography, Confessions of a Dangerous Mind, in which he claimed to be a spy, was made into a film directed by George Clooney and starring Sam Rockwell. Photo: Getty Images
David Rockefeller - March 20 The banker and philanthropist David Rockefeller, died at age 101. From a family with an iconic name, the youngest and last surviving of John D. Rockefeller Jr.'s children controlled all of Chase bank in Manhattan, and his worth was estimated by 'Forbes' to be around $3.3billion. Photo: Getty Images
Chuck Berry - March 18 The rock legend passed away at the age of 90 at his home in Missouri. The St. Charles County Police Department confirmed the death on their Facebook page, writing: "The family requests privacy during this time of bereavement." Often dubbed "the father of rock 'n' roll," Chuck (or more officially, Charles Edward Anderson Berry Sr.) was beloved in the music industry, influencing famed groups like The Rolling Stones and The Beatles. With hit songs like 'Maybellene,' 'Roll Over Beethoven,' and 'Johnny B Goode,' Chuck helped to develop the rock 'n' roll sound into a distinctive genre and never stopped creating powerful songs. The star was making music until the day he passed away, planning to release his first studio album in almost 40 years in June. The album, which is called 'Chuck,' was to be comprised of mostly new material. Photo: Vladimir Artev/Epsilon/Getty Images
Auntie Fee - March 17 The popular YouTube cooking star died from a heart attack at age 59 after a short hospitalization where she remained on life support. Auntie Fee, whose real name was Felicia O'Dell, was best known for cooking on a budget. She became a viral sensation back in 2014 when her expletive-filled instructional video on how to make "sweet treats for kids" - using rolls, butter, sugar, cinnamon and raisins - racked up over 500,000 page views overnight. Photo: Instagram.com/iamauntiefee
Joni Sledge - March 10 Joni Sledge from the 70's girl group, Sister Sledge, died at 60 years old in her home. The cause of death of the 'We Are Family' singer is believed to be of natural causes, as confirmed by her sister, Kim Sledge. During their career as a girl group, Joni and her sisters Debbie, Kim and Kathy recorded such chart hits as 'He's the Greatest Dancer' and 'My Guy.' Photo: Getty Images
Miriam Colon - March 3 The acclaimed Puerto Rican actress, best known for playing Al Pacino’s mother in Scarface, died at age 80. Her husband told the AP that she passed following medical complications from a pulmonary infection. Miriam has left a huge mark on the entertainment industry, with roles in various film and television (such as Alfred Hitchcock Presents) projects. Among her many achievements, the actress founded the Puerto Rican Traveling Theater in New York. She also was the first Puerto Rican to enroll in the highly regarded Actors Studio. In September of 2015, Miriam was named a "trailblazer," receiving a National Medal of the Arts from then-President Barack Obama. Photo: SGranitz/WireImage
Bill Paxton - February 25 The Emmy award-winning actor died due to complications from surgery. He was 61. A family representative confirmed the sad news with a statement that read: "It is with heavy hearts we share the news that Bill Paxton has passed away due to complications from surgery. A loving husband and father, Bill began his career in Hollywood working on films in the art department and went on to have an illustrious career spanning four decades as a beloved and prolific actor and filmmaker." Bill is perhaps best known for his roles in Apollo 13, Twister and Titanic. Following the news of his death, a number of Hollywood stars took to social media to remember the late actor. Tom Hanks tweeted, “Bill Paxton was simply, a wonderful man, A wonderful man," while Charlize Theron wrote, “You were a great friend to me, Bill. AND one of the finest actors to share a set with. Sending so much love to Bill Paxton’s family.” Bill is survived by his wife of 30 years, Louise Newbury, and his two children, James and Lydia Paxton. Photo: Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic
Al Jarreau The Jazz legend and seven-time Grammy winning artist died at the age of 76 on February 12. Prior to his death, Al was hospitalized for exhaustion and retired from touring at the request of his doctors. The late singer is the only Grammy vocalist to win in the jazz, pop and R&B categories. Following his passing, a statement on Al's website read: "His 2nd priority in life was music. There was no 3rd. His 1st priority, far ahead of the other, was healing or comforting anyone in need. Whether it was emotional pain, or physical discomfort, or any other cause of suffering, he needed to put our minds at ease and our hearts at rest. He needed to see a warm, affirming smile where there had not been one before. Song was just his tool for making that happen." Photo: Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images
Richard Hatch The actor known for playing Captain Apollo in the original sci-fi series Battlestar Galactica lost his battle to pancreatic cancer. He was 71. The actor reportedly had his son Paul by his side at his Santa Clarita. Richard, whose acting career began in 1971 starring on the soap opera All My Children, earned a Golden Globe nomination for his role in Battlestar Galactica. Following his death, Star Trek actor George Takei tweeted, "Rest with the galactic stars, Richard Hatch." Photo: Gabe Ginsberg/FilmMagic
Frank Pellegrino - January 31 Frank, a native New Yorker and star of the HBO drama The Sopranos passed away at the age of 72 after a battle with lung cancer. “New York lost a piece of New York yesterday," the actor's longtime friend, Bo Dietl said to People. "Frankie was an icon, one of the most unique and remarkable people I’ve ever met in my life, with one of the biggest hearts. If anyone had a problem, they would go to Frankie and he would help them. He was one of the bravest men I ever met in my life.” Frank was known as FBI Chief Frank Cubitoso in The Sopranos as well as from his reoccurring roles on Law and Order. He also starred in Mickey Blue Eyes, Cop Land and Goodfellas. In addition to his acting career, Frank was co-owner of the NYC eatery Rao's. Photo: Ethan Miller/Getty Images for Caesars
Emmanuelle Riva - January 27 The French actress passed away at age 89. She died in a Paris clinic after a long illness, her agent told The Associated Press. With a career that spanned for almost six decades, Emmanuelle was the oldest actress to ever be nominated for the best actress Oscar for her role in Amour in 2013. Photo: Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images
Mike Connors - January 26 The actor, who starred as a private eye on the long-running television series Mannix, passed away at 91. His son-in-law, Mike Condon, said Mike died from complications of leukemia, which had been diagnosed a week prior to his death. Mike was surrounded by his family at a Los Angeles hospital when he passed. He left behind his wife, daughter, son-in-law, and granddaughter. Photo: Jason LaVeris/ Getty Images
John Hurt - January 25 Beloved for his roles in Alien, Elephant Man and Harry Potter, the Oscar-nominated actor passed away at age 77. Although the star was in remission after battling pancreatic cancer in 2015, he had continued to struggle with health problems and his wife, Anwen Hurt, confirmed that he sadly passed away at his Norfolk home. In a statement, she wrote: "John was the most sublime of actors and the most gentlemanly of gentlemen with the greatest of hearts and the most generosity of spirit. He touched all our lives with joy and magic and it will be a strange world without him." John appeared in over 120 films and held extensive television and theatre performances during his career. He even received a knighthood in 2015 for his services to drama. Photo: Getty Images
Mary Tyler Moore - January 25 Iconic TV actress Mary Tyler Moore passed away at 80-years-old after being hospitalized in Connecticut. The Emmy-winning star will be remembered for "turning the world on with her smile." Mary’s longtime representative, Mara Buxbaum, confirmed the sad news to People magazine, stating: “Today, beloved icon, Mary Tyler Moore, passed away at the age of 80 in the company of friends and her loving husband of over 33 years, Dr. S. Robert Levine.” Mary became known for playing Laura Petrie, Dick Van Dyke's wife on the The Dick Van Dyke Show. The groundbreaking actress was catapulted to stardom with her title role in The Mary Tyler Moore Show, which debuted in 1970. An actress, producer, and advocate for the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, Mary will surely never be forgotten. Photo: Andy Kropa/Getty Images
Miguel Ferrer - January 19 NCIS: Los Angeles actor Miguel Ferrer passed away at the age of 61 after a battle with cancer. In a touching statement released to People, George Clooney remembered the veteran actor – his cousin on his father's side – who he said had made the world "a brighter place." "Miguel made the world brighter and funnier and his passing is felt so deeply in our family that events of the day (monumental events), pale in comparison," George said. "We love you Miguel. We always will." Born in Santa Monica in 1955, Miguel was the son of Jose Ferrer and Rosemary Clooney. He is best known for playing villain Bob Morton in the 1987 movie RoboCop, Dr Garret Macy in Crossing Jordan and FBI Agent Albert Rosenfield on Twin Peaks. Photo: David Livingston/Getty Images
