View 36 pics | Celebrities

Celebrity week in photos: Gwyneth Paltrow, Sofia Vergara, Mariah Carey and more

...
Celebrity week in photos: Gwyneth Paltrow, Sofia Vergara, Mariah Carey and more
You're reading

Celebrity week in photos: Gwyneth Paltrow, Sofia Vergara, Mariah Carey and more

1/36
JLo & ARod: Así viste una pareja de éxito
Next

JLo & ARod: Así viste una pareja de éxito
From SXSW to PaleyFest and everything in between, the celebrities were out and about this week. Here is a look at some of the best moments!
Photo: Getty Images
March 21: Chic reality! Former Bachelorette Andi Dorfman was ready for spring in the Endless Summer Kris Maxi Dress and Mari A. Sizzler Gladiator sandals in NYC.
Photo: StarTraks Photo
March 20: Honoree/jewelry designer Jennifer Meyer, Kate Hudson and Jennifer Lopez sat pretty at the Daily Front Row's Fashion Awards in West Hollywood.
Photo: Donato Sardella/Getty Images for The Daily Front Row
March 20: Model children! Cindy Crawford's mini-me daughter Kaia Gerber wore Alexander Wang's Pre-Fall 2016 ruched-front gown with grommeted strap detail and Antonia sandals while posing with her older brother Presley, who showed off a new platinum blond style, at the Daily Front Row 2nd annual Los Angeles Fashion Awards in West Hollywood.
Photo: Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for The Daily Front Row
March 20: Like mother, like daughter! Supermodel Gigi Hadid posed with her mother Yolanda Foster during the Daily Front Row 2nd annual Los Angels Fashion Awards in West Hollywood.
Photo: Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for The Daily Front Row
March 20: Nicole Richie looked edgy in a sheer black gown accessorized with a House of Harlow 1960 Mojave cocktail ring and Dorelia stacked rings during the Daily Front Row 2nd annual Los Angeles Fashion Awards in West Hollywood.
Photo: Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for The Daily Front Row
March 20: Fashion madness! Lady Gaga was the editor of the year honoree during the Daily Front Row 2nd annual Los Angeles Fashion Awards in West Hollywood.
Photo: Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for The Daily Front Row
March 20: Big hugs! Aja Naomi King got a squeeze from L.A. Kings mascot Bailey during The Luc Robitaille Celebrity Shootout tournament benefiting Echoes of Hope.
Photo: Adam Pantozzi for Echoes of Hope
March 20: Hot on the beach! The Real host Adrienne Bailon enjoyed a vacation at the Dreams Tulum Resort & Spa in Mexico.
Photo: Instagram/@adrienne_bailon
March 19: Eva Longoria paired her highwaisted skirt with a Misha Collection Rylan bodysuit as she hung with Gabrielle Union and Jason Taylor in Basel, Switzerland.
Photo: Instagram/@evalongoria
March 19: Victoria Beckham was presented with the limited-edition Countdown to a Cure Timepiece during the Harry Winston amfAR’s Hong Kong gala.
Photo: Billy H.C. Kwok/Getty Images for Harry Winston
March 19: Empireactor Jussie Smollett presented at the 2016 Human Rights Campaign Gala dinner in Los Angeles.
Photo: Dan Steinberg for HRC
March 19: Lily Rabe enjoyed a café con leche at the Café Bustelo pop-up in during SXSW in Austin, Texas.
Photo: Brian Morgan/Café Bustelo
March 19: Hilary Swank and Ruben Torres attended the Moet and Chandon Inaugural "Holding Court" Dinner in Indian Wells, California.
Photo: Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Moet and Chandon
March 19: All about beauty! Molly Sims attended the 2nd annual Beautycon Festival in Dallas, Texas.
Photo: Getty Images
March 19: Naomi Campbell received the Mandela Legacy Award for Hope Success and Empowerment Award at the 2016 Canadian Black History Month Gala in Ottawa.
Photo: Instagram/@iamnaomicampbell
March 18: Put some windex on it! My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2 stars Nia Vardalos and Elena Kampouris attended the The MOMS, Windex® Brand, & Fujifilm Instax conversation and screening of their new film in NYC.
Photo: Jonathan Breton Photography
March 17: Glitter across the pond! Mariah Carey took the stage at the First Direct Arena in Leeds.
Photo: Getty Images
March 17: Supporting her man! Sofia Vergara attended the premiere of Pee-wee's Big Holiday with her husband Joe Manganiello during SXSW.
Photo: Getty Images
March 17: Just dance! Joe Jonas and his band DNCE got ready for their SXSW debut with the help of the on-demand beauty app beGlammed, who did their hair and makeup for the performance.
Photo: Instagram/@dnce
March 17: Making music! DJs Tiesto, Hardwell and Disclosure were joined by singer Sean Kingston and Alec Monopoly to celebrate the new edition of Toys for Boys Magazine on Thursday night at restaurant hotspot Komodo in Miami.
Photo: World Red Eye
March 17: Laughing it up! Rachel Roy and Ashley Graham celebrated the launch of the RACHEL Rachel Roy Curvy Collection at Catch in NYC.
Photo: Presley Ann
March 16: Keeping it clean! Mommy-to-be Jillian Harris joined Mr. Clean to reveal Magic Eraser as her dirty little secret for spring cleaning.
Photo: Diane Bondareff/Invision for Procter & Gamble/AP Images
March 16: Girl power! Michelle Obama, Sophia Bush, Queen Latifah and Missy Elliott spoke during their keynote at SXSW in Austin, Texas.
Photo: Getty Images
March 15: Pink perfection! Gwyneth Paltrow looked chic and stylish during the Hollywood Reporter and Jimmy Choo's 25 Most Powerful Stylists dinner in West Hollywood.
Photo: Getty Images
March 15: Ultra fab! Rosie Huntington-Whiteley stunned during the the Hollywood Reporter and Jimmy Choo's 25 Most Powerful Stylists dinner in West Hollywood.
Photo: Getty Images
March 15: Josh Duhamel enjoyed a drink in Virgin America’s exclusive First Class cabin during the inaugural flight from San Francisco International Airport (SFO) to Denver International Airport Flight (DEN).
Photo: Virgin America/Bob Riha, Jr.
March 15: No scandal here! Scandal'sTony Goldwyn, Bellamy Young and Kerry Washington dished on the series during PaleyFest in Los Angeles.
Photo: Getty Images
March 15: Shoe-loving surprise! Sarah Jessica Parker celebrated the launch of her new shoe line at Bloomingdale's in NYC.
Photo: Getty Images
March 14: Bella Thorne was ready for her close-up at the Samsung Studio at SXSW.
Photo: Getty Images
March 14: Zoe Kravitz worked the carpet during the Allegiant premiere in NYC.
Photo: Getty Images
March 14: Together again! Birthday boy Ansel Elgort and his BFF and co-star Shailene Woodley attended the Allegiant premiere afterparty in NYC.
Photo: Getty Images
March 15: Spring break! Devon Windsor, Rachel Hilbert and Diego Boneta added some extra heat to the Victoria's Secret PINK Nation Spring Break Beach Party in Cancun, Mexico.
Photo: Wireimage
March 15: Jennifer Elster and Helena Christensen attended the Reserved Magazine Issue 3 Launch x J. Elster Pop Up Gallery in NYC.
Photo: D Dipasupil/FilmMagic
March 13: Kate Upton paid a visit to some furry companions at the Best Friends Pet Adoption Center in Salt Lake City, Utah.
Photo: Instagram/@kateupton
March 12: All eyes were on Jaime King during the Madewell Monogramming Tour Launch Event at SXSW in Austin, Texas.
Photo: BFA
© ¡HOLA! It is forbidden total or partial reproduction of this photo report and its photographs, even though citing its origin.

Más sobre:

View Galleries