Paris Hilton’s wedding will be hosted in her grandfather’s estate

Paris Hilton and Carter Reum’s wedding is edging closer and closer. This week, the date and the location of the much-awaited event were revealed. According to Page Six, the wedding will occur on November 11th, and will take place in a church and then in Paris Hilton’s late grandfather’s estate, located in Bel Air, California.

“They sent out the save-the-date. They didn’t include the location, but [the reception] is going to be at Barron’s house,” said the source to Page Six. Other sources corroborated this information, claiming that the location wasn’t stated but that a variety of guests assumed it would be hosted within the beautiful estate. Sources also provided details about the beautiful invitation, which “sort of looked like a Tiffany’s box.”

The house in question was a part of the Hilton family history for 60 years before it was sold to the former CEO of Google for $61 million. The place was owned by Paris’ grandfather, Barron Hilton, and, at the time of its sale, was made up of 13 bedrooms, five bathrooms, and 12 partial bathrooms.

The estate was the setting of the infamous Vanity Fair photoshoot, where a 19-year-old Paris posed for photographer David LaChappelle. In her documentary, “This Is Paris,” she explains that the photoshoot was how the world got to know her since it was before her reality TV program “The Simple Life.”