Jennifer Lopez’s former manager predicts she will marry Ben Affleck

Despite calling off their wedding nearly two decades ago,Jennifer Lopez’s former manager thinks the superstar will finally marry Ben Affleck this time around.

British PR guru Rob Shuter managed the singer between 2003 and 2005, which coincides with Bennifer’s initial romance. He even personally wrote the Hollywood power couple’s break-up statement when they first split back in 2004.

Speaking exclusively to MailOnline this week, Shuter says he believes the pair only separated because of Ben’s addiction demons, and now that the actor finally appears to have beaten them, he predicts the couple will tie the knot.

“Ben was the one that got away,” he told the publication. “When they broke up his demons were a secret.”

The demons Rob are referring to is Affleck’s history of alcoholism and a gambling addiction, a big reason why he and his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, ended up getting a divorce.

“I was sober for a couple of years and then I thought, ‘You know, I want to just drink like a normal person and I want to have wine at dinner.’ And I was able to for about eight years,” he told ABC News’ Diane Sawyer in an interview last year. “And it was really hard for me to accept that that meant I was an alcoholic.”

Lopez rekindled her relationship with Affleck in May 2021 following her split from her ex-fiancé, Alex Rodriguez. The couple have seemingly been inseparable ever since, recently making their first red carpet appearance together in 15 years.

Rob Shuter’s opinion on the situation means a lot, as he knows J.Lo better than most. The PR professional, who has written a book about his life as a showbiz manager in Hollywood, says himself and Jennifer were so close that she didn’t even wear makeup in front of him and he knows her deepest darkest secrets.