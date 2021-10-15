NSYNC’s Lance Bass welcomes twin babies with husband, Michael Turchin

It’s gotta be two! NSYNC’s Lance Bass welcomed twin babies with his husband, Michael Turchin. The couple recently announced the good news on social media. Bass and Turchin informed they had twins Violet Betty and Alexander James via surrogate on October 13.

“The baby dragons have arrived!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️” Bass wrote in the caption. “I can not express how much love I feel right now. Thank you for all the kind wishes. It meant a lot. Now, how do you change a diaper??! Ahhhhhhhh!”

©GettyImages



Lance Bass, and Michael Turchin pose for a portrait at the 5th Annual World Dog Day at West Hollywood Park on August 07, 2021 in West Hollywood, California.

Lance also shared an image of the birth certificates. According to the document, Violet was born at 17.5 inches long, weighing 4 lbs., 11 oz., while her twin brother was born at 18.5 inches long, weighing 4 lbs., 14 oz.

The 42-years-old singer previously told People magazine that it had been “quite the journey,” referring to the years of surrogacy attempts, failed IVF treatments, and a miscarriage.

“We always knew we wanted at least two kids,” he said at the time. “It would be nice to have a boy and a girl just to feel the experiences of raising both or whatever they end up being. I think it‘s just amazing that science has gotten this far where we can make the healthiest human beings ever. And I hope in our lifetime; we’ll be able to see the whole world be able to do this.”