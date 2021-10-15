Adele’s friends weren’t impressed by the early versions of her new music

When you’re as big a star as Adele, it’s important to have people in your corner who will give you honest feedback--even if that means hearing some opinions that might be hard to swallow.

Following the release of her first new music in six years, the singer revealed what her friends think of her new single “Easy On Me” during an interview on BBC Radio 1 Breakfast With Greg James.

“Well, they loved it,” she said, before admitting that wasn’t always the case.

“I was saying the other day that I sent a snippet of me singing it as I was writing it to three of my closest friends here and one didn‘t like it, the other one was like, ‘Well yeah maybe, keep trying though,’ and the other one was, ‘I’m busy working.’ So that was the perfect response for me,” she explained.

Going on to describe herself as a “knee-jerk person,” the 33-year-old also noted that her friends appreciated her patience with the recently released single.

“I think it was clear to them, you know, in the lyrics of ‘Easy on Me’ that I bided my time, and I wasn’t reacting, you know, to a reaction or anything like that,” she continued. “It was just a feeling that I sort of stirred on for a while.”

Just like the 15-time Grammy winner, her fans also know a little something about being patient. It’s been nearly six years since Adele released her last album 25, which dropped in 2015.

“I don’t do any music in my time off,” the Tottenham native revealed. “It’s not a muscle I exercise, you know, writing or singing. So most of the time, you know, even like my best friends and even my manager, their first reaction, no matter what a song is, is ‘It’s just nice to hear you sing again.’”