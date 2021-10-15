Rosario Dawson thinks ‘SNL’ should give boyfriend Cory Booker his props

Rosario Dawson is speaking up in defense of her boyfriend, U.S. Senator Cory Booker.

As the actress was leaving ABC Studios in New York, she caught up with TMZ, where she gave some thoughts on Saturday Night Live. Rosario told the cameraman that the sketch show needs to give her boyfriend his due the next time they impersonates the Senator, and she’s got a few ideas for the comedians to workshop.

When asked about SNL’s interpretatiion of her other half, Rosario doesn‘t seem too impressed, saying she’s yet to see anyone nail Cory’s true personality. She also explains why he’s like the Fred Rogers or Ted Lasso of the Senate.

The skit mocking the recent Facebook hearing in Congress featured tons of politicians, but the jokes about Cory were mostly centered on him dating Rosario. Next time, the actress thinks the show should instead give her man props for everything he’s doing for the state of New Jersey, from cannabis to police reform.

Last year, the Jane The Virgin actress opened up about how hard it was spending so much time away from Booker during the COVID-19 quarantine. While a lot of couples chose to ride out the stay-at-home orders together, that wasn’t an option for Dawson, who spent a lot of time at home caring for her parents.

“I’m here taking care of my parents. My dad is 6’1” and still in the 120s weight-wise,” she told ET in April 2020. Rosario’s father was battling pancreatic cancer and, at that point, had been on the road to recovery for about four months. “It’s been a long journey for going on a year and a half now.”

“We’re just in our gratitude. You know, if we were in that moment where he was going back and forth to his chemo in the middle of this quarantine; that would be really scary,” she continued. “But luckily, it’s just about being here and trying to feed him six meals a day and get him to gain some weight. So, I’ve just been on that, sort of, nursing duty...So that was sort of the dedication during this quarantine, to take care of him.”

As for being away from Booker, the Senator has his ways of still making Dawson feel special.

“Every morning that we don’t wake up together, he sends me a song,” she revealed to Women’s Health. “Which means every morning he holds our relationship in his mind and heart for a few minutes before he goes off into his big day.”