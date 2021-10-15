Salma Hayek all smiles as she arrives at the set of Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Salma Hayek is one of the most beloved actresses in Hollywood. Her acting skills, charisma, fashion style, and personality positioned her as a benchmark in the industry. The hardworking Latina is currently promoting Marvel’s movie Eternals which will release in theaters on November 5.
The 55-year-old Mexican star stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live! to talk about the upcoming film. Hayek, known for always being in good spirits, smiled for the cameras waiting for her outside the set and took photos with her fans.
For the occasion, Salma brought back 70’s vibes and rocked a leopard print suit with flared hems.
The star completed her retro look with a plunging black top and a see-through blouse on top.
While talking with Kimmel, Salma Hayek revealed that her Eternals co-star Angelina Jolie wasn’t sure about jumping into the Mexican tradition of pushings someone’s head into a cake to celebrate their birthday.
Salma explained that “mordida” means bite and chanting the word in a birthday celebration is a tradition in which the person blows the candle and bites the birthday cake hands-free. “And then there‘s always one that hits you and sticks your face inside the cake,” Salma said.
”This time Angelina came,” said Salma. “We were starting mordida. She‘s like, ’’What‘s happening? What’s happening?‘ A bunch of Mexicans,” Salma joked. “We told her that I was going to bite, and the tradition was, and she said, ’No. No. Oh, no. I cannot do that. I can not‘. She got over it, the no,” Salma said.
“That was a very gentle push. I feel like you put your own head in the cake,” Jimmy joked.
Hayek is portraying Ajak in the upcoming film by Chloé Zhao. In 2020, the actress shared with reporters what is her character’s relationships with the other Eternals. According to Screen Rant, Salma said that Ajak has a maternal role in the group. “The thing of the mother was interesting because it allows me to have a specific perspective of observation,” she says, referring to how originally Ajak was a male character that ended being gender-swapped for the film.
“That it’s a specific human way of seeing all the people in these — there’s a level of love, of caring, and empathy. There’s a level of trying to hold, not just the mission, but the family that is doing this mission, which is different,” she explains.
“And I have a different relationship with each one of them like you do with your kids. And you can differentiate; this one is going to be the one that is going to have trouble with this. Oh my God, I know. I am terrified when this girl turns 14; she’s going to be dating at 30. So, you already know your kids that way,” the actress added.
The film also includes Angelina Jolie playing Thena, Ikaris (Richard Madden), Sersi (Gemma Chan), Kingo (Kumail Nanjiani), and Sprite (Lia McHugh).