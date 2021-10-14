Khloé Kardashian says she corrects people when they call True ‘big’ and not ‘tall’

Don’t call True Thompson “big” in front of Khloé Kardashian because she doesn’t play when it comes to her daughter. Khloé starred on the cover of Health magazine and in her interview she opened up about her relationship with food, and how she’s making sure True doesn’t grow up some of the same “issues.” According to the 37-year-old mama bear, people always say True is “so big,” to which she responds, “Oh, she‘s so tall.” “I try to make them be more descriptive,” the Good American founder explained.

©Khloe Kardashian





Khloe told the outlet she has “always had a really unhealthy relationship with food” and was an emotional eater. “When I was younger and was sad, I would eat—I was an emotional eater. And then I hated the way I felt after that. I was almost punishing myself for binging or having a bag of chips—it just became so much thought,” she said. Khloe tried “every diet under the sun” and explained, “When it comes to food—I had so many issues. It wasn‘t from one person, I guess just from society or how people critiqued my body.” Back in 2011, Khloe told Barbara Walters, “Even when I take pictures with [my sisters] I get called an ogre... The internet is horrible, it can be so negative because they all call me Shrek or an ogre.”

Now she’s doing her best to protect True, “So, I don‘t play when it comes to True,” she said. “She’s very tall. People will always say, ‘She’s so big.’ And I‘ll say, ‘Oh, she’s so tall.’ I try to make them be more descriptive. I know what an adult means when they say that, but I don‘t want her to misinterpret that,” the toned Kardashian explained. The internet seems to be behind Khloe when it comes to this one, many were commenting “as she should” in the comments of a post by The Shade Room.