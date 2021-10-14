Rebel Wilson spotted looking great and shopping in Beverly Hills

Rebel Wilson was photographed shopping at Beverly Hills. The actress was seen wearing a beautiful velvet jacket with pink details and what looked like leather pants. She paired the outfit of with pink loafers that matched her jacket.

©GrosbyGroup



The actress was seen wearing an all black outfit.

Rebel was accompanied by a man, who carried her bags. She was seen wearing sunglasses and a black face mask as she shopped at the Gucci Store, with the man holding a big green shopping bag with the brand’s name on it.

©GrosbyGroup



Rebel Wilson has had an important year, one she’s called her “year of health.” During the year 2020, she made it her goal to start living a more healthy lifestyle, losing over 65 pounds in the process. At that time, she made an appearance on The Drew Barrymore show where she spoke about how she changed her eating habits and decided to put her health first. “I never really focused on my health, which was probably obvious,” she said. “I was going all around the world, jet-setting everywhere and eating a ton of sugar. That was my vice. I have a very sweet tooth. I love desserts.”

Rebel accomplished her goals and then some. In late September, she posted an encouraging message on her Instagram, a platform she’s been using to communicate with her followers about her progress and to encourage them to set health and wellness goals and to follow through.