Why Miley Cyrus chose to tell a concert crowd about her panic attack

Miley Cyrus is opening up to fans about her struggles with mental health--even if that means doing so in the middle of a performance.

Over the past few years, a growing number of celebrities have become more and more honest about depression, anxiety, and other mental health struggles, but we’ve never seen a huge star like Miley discuss it, in real time, on stage.

At Summerfest last month, the former Hannah Montana actress confessed to a packed crowd that she thought she was about to have a panic attack.

.@MileyCyrus confessed @Summerfest tonight that she felt like she was having a panic attack in the middle of the show. “I think by being honest, that makes me less afraid,” she said. Look for our coverage of her amazing show @journalsentinelhttps://t.co/VszwAqVemNpic.twitter.com/JX7I0VcDKT — Piet Levy (@pietlevy) September 18, 2021

“I just want to be honest in how I’m feeling, because I think by being honest about that, then, it makes me less afraid,” she told the audience. She went on to say, getting used to being back on stage, but where’s nowhere else that I’d rather be.”

Still, despite her anxiety, Cyrus ended her set by calling Summerfest “the greatest concert in the world.”

Opening up like this could mean so much for so many of Miley’s fans, especially since she’s showing that panic attacks can happen at any moment--even while onstage doing something you love.

It’s clear just how much the “Wrecking Ball” singer enjoys being on stage, constantly posting heartfelt captions following her return to the stage a few months back. She just performed at her last festival of 2021, after which she took to Instagram to thank her fans, her team, and everyone else involved.