Bella Hadid is the face of new Michael Kors campaign

Bella Hadid’s most recent campaign is with Michael Kors, the huge global brand, makers of clothes, bags, and more. Bella looked incredible in a variety of outfits, including a stunning leopard print coat.

©Bella Hadid



Bella Hadid in Michael Kors’ new campaign.

Bella shared the photos on her Instagram, where she is one of the most recognized names, with over 46 million followers. In several photos, she showed off a mix of outfits that demonstrated some of the key accessories of the brand, including hats, handbags, belts, and boots. The photos all highlight Michael Kors’ iconic logo.

©Bella Hadid



Bella Hadid wore a leopard print coat that her followers loved.

The photo of Bella wearing a leopard print coat was the most striking, left on the end of her post for maximum impact. Her followers were quick to drop comments and announce their love for this campaign. “I love this with all my heart ❤️,” said Merhan Keller, model and women’s activist. “Miss American Dream,” said make-up artist Sam Visser.

Bella Hadid is one of the world’s most famous models. While she’s only 25, she’s been featured some of the most important fashion campaigns and runway shows. Recently, she was the image of Versace’s latest campaign, where she showed off the brand and sported a haircut that made people think of old-school Italian movie stars.