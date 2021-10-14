Brad Pitt’s beach house might be affected by the dangerous California wildfire

California is known for its wildfires and dry climate, which can oftentimes be dangerous to those living there. Reportedly, the location of actor Brad Pitt is in a dangerous zone that is close to the Alisal wildfire which has taken off nearby.

©GettyImages



The ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’ actor’s $5.5 million beach house in the Goleta area, not far from Santa Barbara is under a “threat to life” evacuation, according to the Daily Mail. According to The Sun, the 57-year-old purchased the mansion for $4 million 21 years ago, the same year he married Jennifer Aniston. Reportedly, the home has been used as a vacation home in recent years by his Missouri family.

“Brad and Jen used to spend a lot of romantic time up there back in the day. Brad still goes there from time to time but now it is mainly his family’s home from home in California when they come and visit Brad. Still, he likes the place very much and has a real sentimental attachment to it,” a source said as reported by The Sun.

The wildfire is spreading through the southern California area, causing a major highway to shut down and people to evacuate their homes, according to the Guardian. The Alisal fire has affected over 15,000 acres of the Santa Ynez Mountains. Over 1,000 firefighters are currently working hard to get the fires under control, despite the almost 70 mph winds.

“‘As the winds shift, it’s the most dangerous time, and critical time, of the fire, because the fire will change direction on us,” Forest Fire Chief Jim Harris said.