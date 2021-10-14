Los Angeles Premiere Of "The Harder They Fall"
Seal walks ‘The Harder They Fall’ red carpet with daughter Leni Klum

Seal is part of the movie’s soundtrack, along with other iconic entertainers

By Shirley Gómez -New York

Seal took a very special guest to the movie premiere of The Harder They Fall. The legendary singer walked the red carpet with his daughter and model Leni Klum. Leni, who is also the daughter of Heidi Klum, accompanied her famous dad.

Seal is part of the movie’s soundtrack, along with other iconic entertainers such as Jay-Z and Lauren Hill.

US-ENTERTAINMENT-NETFLIX-STREAMING©GettyImages
British singer Seal, Lura Strayer, Aris Rachevsky and Leni Olumi Klum arrive for the Los Angeles Special Screening of Netflix‘s “The Harder They Fall” at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, October 13, 2021.

Leni, who debuted as a model on the cover of Vogue Germany’s January/February 2021 issue, rocked a black mini dress with tassels on the hem. The teenager accentuated her long legs with a pair of black strappy heels.

Los Angeles Premiere Of "The Harder They Fall"©GettyImages
Leni Olumi Klum attends the Los Angeles Premiere of “The Harder They Fall” at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on October 13, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.

Leni recently stepped on the runway to walk at the Dolce & Gabbana fashion show in Venice, Italy. The rising model’s proud mom watched from the first row her offspring owned the show.

The “America’s Got Talent” judge was indeed one proud mom as she watched Leni strut down the runway at the Piazzetta San Marco. The 48-year-old posted a video of Leni wearing a blue satin mini dress, a jeweled statement necklace, and a matching crown.

In the video, the 17-year-old catches a glimpse of her mom on the runway and flashes a big smile. Heidi captioned the adorable video, “The smile when she sees mom 😁❤️🥰 @leniklum.”

