Khloe Kardashian reveals why her relationship with Kris Jenner is much better now

Khloe Kardashian is opening up about her thoughts on parenting, admitting she understands her mother Kris Jenner much more after becoming a mother to True Thompson.

The 37-year-old TV star turned entrepreneur, who was spotted looking fabulous at Kylie Jenner’s spooky dinner party, was recently asked about how it felt to become a parent during her most recent interview, sharing her 3-year-old daughter with basketball star Tristan Thompson.

Khloe revealed that “there are things that you can‘t understand until you are a parent,“ explaining that while “”Kourtney was the first one to be a parent,” she now feels more empathy for her mom.

“My relationship with my mom is so much better, too. I have so much more empathy and compassion,” she continued, “it‘s like, wait, you had six kids?!”

The famous Kardashian also took a moment to talk about her relationships with her siblings, admitting her family is very important to her, declaring “the older I get, the more and more I realise what an incredible relationship I have with each one of my siblings. It‘s totally cheesy, but I am so in love with each one of them.”

She went on to say that it all depends “on the stages that the other siblings are in, in their lives,” as each of them are in different places right now, “for example Kourtney is so loved up (with boyfriend Travis Barker) right now, she’s probably not the one I’m going to go rave with. You know what I mean?”