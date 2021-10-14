Camilo Echeverry and Evaluna Montaner’s relationship timeline

Camilo Echeverry and Evaluna Montaner announced on October 13th that they are expecting their first child and fans are ecstatic. Considering the parents to be are talented singers it makes sense the couple has shared the chapters of their lives through music. “We’ve been sharing with everybody the different chapters of our story, since we met, from when I fell in love when we got engaged,” Camilo told Entertainment Tonight this year in March. “When we got married, we wrote a song about it. When we went on our honeymoon, we made a music video about it. When we bought our first house, we did a music video and a song about that.” Take a quick look at the couple relationship timeline below:
2015: THEY MEET AND FALL IN LOVE
Camilo and Evaluna were hired separately to host an event in event in Bogotá, Colombia. After meeting her, Camilo wrote his lover the song “Medialuna,” featured as the opening track on his album, Por Primera Vez. Her father Ricardo Montaner signed his future son-in-law to his HAMM label following its release.
AUGUST 2018: THEY GET ENGAGED
Three years after meeting and falling in love, Camilo knew she was the one and decided to propose to her. “The best day of my life. Do I feel too small to get married? Yes. I do feel... Am I sure she‘s the woman of my life? Yes, I am sure. I want to spend the rest of my life with her... and I want “the rest of my life” to start NOW.” He wrote in the caption of an emotional photo moments after she said yes.
FEBRUARY 2020: WEDDING BELLS
The couple says I do on February 8th, 2020 in Miami, Florida.
MARCH 2020: THEY RELEASE THEIR FIRST SONG TOGETHER
The musical couple released their first collaboration in March of 2020. “Por Primera Vez,” was written by the couple along with Juan Morelli, Jon Leone and Gabriel Edgar González Pérez. The music video was the first time they began sharing moments from their life in their music videos and featured footage from their wedding day.
That same month on March 26th Camilo shared footage from their three-week honeymoon in French Polynesia in his “Favorito” music video.
SEPTEMBER 2020: THEY BUY THEIR FIRST HOUSE
Keeping the tradition alive of sharing key moments in their life with fans, they shared an inside look at their first time being homeowners in his music video for “Vida de Rico.”
NOVEMBER 2020: CAMILO ASKS EVALUNA TO HAVE A CHILD
At the 2020 Latin Grammys - when Camilo won his first Grammy - he was so excited that he asked Evaluna to have a baby. The Colombian singer rose as the winner of the Best Pop Song category for his song TuTu in collaboration with Pedro Capó, and shared a video on his Instagram story and wrote, “Always @evaluna on my chest. I love you, let‘s have a child ”.
MARCH 2021: THEY RELEASE A SECOND SONG AND MUSIC VIDEO
The couple releases their second song, “Machu Picchu,” which is featured on his second album, Mis Manos. Their music video was an inside look at just how hot the couple‘s love can get.
OCTOBER 2021: BABY ON THE WAY
The couple announces they are expecting their first child with their new song ‘Indigo’ and they included home footage of the exact moment they found out that they were going to be parents. The tender moments continued with the reactions of their parents who in a few months will be proud grandparents