Angelina Jolie signs autographs and takes selfies with fans before her book signing

Twitter is buzzing after photos and videos show Angelina Jolie happily interacting with fans before and during her private book singing for ‘Know Your Rights and Claim Them.’ On October 13th artist Sina Grace shared a photo to his Twitter throwing the peace sign up next to the legendary activist. “So Angelina Jolie stopped by @skylightbooks to promote a book advocating for folks to understand and utilize their rights,” he wrote in the caption tagging the independent bookstore in Los Angeles.

More photos and videos of Jolie’s event have begun to make their way to around Twitter. Seeing the Oscar award-winning actress sitting alone signing books in a bookstore talking to people that look like somebody‘s uncle is a refreshing sight to see.

One user shared a clip of the author taking time to sign books, a baseball, and posters before the event. She even took selfies with fans after joking that she “wasn’t very fashionable today.”

In collaboration with Amnesty International, the actress released Know Your Rights and Claim Them with human rights lawyer Geraldine Van Bueren. Geraldine is one of the original drafters of the 1989 UN Convention on the Rights of the Child which aimed to equip children with the knowledge to safely challenge injustices.

In an interview with Reuters Jolie explained, “So many children are in harm‘s way across the world and we’re simply not doing enough.” “Through the book, you have to find your own path forward, because we are very concerned about the safety of children. We don’t want children just running around screaming for their rights and putting themselves in danger,” Jolie added.