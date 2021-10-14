Guinness World Records names tallest living woman in the world: Rumeysa Gelgi

The Guinness World Records has been keeping track of record-breaking achievements since 1955. There are more than 40,000 current records in their database and they range from the largest living cat, the highest mountain, longest fingernails, oldest person, shortest person, and more. On October 13th they announced the tallest living woman is in the world is Turkey’s Rumeysa Gelg who stands at an incredible 7ft 0.7in, (215.16cm.)

©Guinness World Records





The record holder shared a video on Instagram and wrote in the caption that she was proud to finally share the news after keeping it a secret for 3 months. “My name is Rumeysa Gelgi and I am Guinness World Records title holder for the tallest living woman and previous holder of the tallest living female teenager,” she said in the clip.

Rumeysa describes herself as a world record holder, advocate, researcher, and Junior front-end developer on her Instagram profile where she has a little over 6 thousand followers. In her interview with GWR she said she enjoys a “Netflix and Chill” night and enjors spending time with her parents who are very proud.of the award. She was first awarded the title for the tallest teenager living (female) back in 2014 when she was 18 and she was remeasured this year at the age of 24.