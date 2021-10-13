Bella Hadid puts her abs on display in new Versace ‘22 campaign

Bella Hadid is constatly showing us why she’s earned her spot as one of the biggest supermodels in the world.

On Wednesday, October 13, the star was seen showing off her toned tummy in the new campaign for Versace’s ‘22 collection.

“Our New @Versace ’22 campaign ,” Hadid wrote in her caption. “From the lens of my angel 1&2 @mertalas @macpiggott.” She went on to say that the shoot was styled by her “love @kjeldgaard1. Given LIFE by @donatella_versace I love you my V Fam.”

©Bella Hadid





This is just the latest campaign for Bella, which comes after news that she and Cindy Bruna will channel their inner Bond girl in Michael Kors’ ad campaign for their upcoming 007 capsule collection.

The models have been chosen as the faces of the upcoming line inspired by the iconic spy-thriller franchise in celebration of Daniel Craig’s final appearance as James Bond in No Time To Die.

©Bella Hadid





“We’ve seen enormous success with the Michael Kors Collection MKC x 007 collaboration that we did for ‘No Time to Die’ - so we‘re thrilled to be extending our partnership with the world of James Bond to our Michael Kors product,” Michael Kors said in a statement. “The dynamic product capsule features an all-new black-and-gold play on our signature logo print that I think really exemplifies the glamour an adventure synonymous with both Michael Kors and James Bond.”

While Hadid looks cool, calm, and collected in her latest high-profile campaign, that doesn’t mean she’s not facing some issues of her own. Just last month, she took to Instagram to share her emotional journey through battling anxiety and depression.