Khloe Kardashian wore a black Chanel jumpsuit for Kylie Jenner’s spooky dinner party

The other night was Kylie Jenner’s launch party for the release of her My Kylie x Nightmare on Elm Street collection, just in time for Halloween. Of course, Jenner’s famous family all attended the themed party to support the makeup entrepreneur, including Khloe Kardashian who wore an all-black outfit for the occasion.

Kardashian opted for a $4k black Chanel jumpsuit that showed off her famous curves. Prior to Jenner’s spooky dinner party, the Good American founder posed for the gram next to a black Ferrari car. One of her photos showed her sitting against the car with one hand behind her and her blonde hair cascading down. She captioned the carousel post, “Buckle up 🐎.”

The 37-year-old posted another picture of her and BFF Malika Haqq at Jenner’s themed party. The two were in the spooky theme with their black and red outfits. Haqq posed next to her bestie in a black and red patterned blouse tucked into black jeans. The reality star captioned the picture that she shared with her 189 million followers, “Ladies and gentlemen….. HER @malika.”

Glad to hear that Kardashian had her BFF with her last night since her older sister Kourtney is not the one that will be partying with her anytime soon. Kardashian is on the October cover of Health magazine and in the interview, the Good American founder told her thoughts on her sister and Travis Barker’s relationship.

“For example, Kourtney is so loved up right now, she’s probably not the one I’m going to go rave with. You know what I mean? So, it really depends,” the Revenge Body author explained as she said each of her siblings are all in different places in their lives.