Ella Travolta celebrates dad John Travolta calling him her ‘hero’ and ‘best friend’

John Travolta is not only Ella Travolta’s father, but also her best friend. On Monday, the day after﻿ National Father-Daughter Day, the budding young actress celebrated her dad with a sweet post on Instagram. Alongside a picture of her and John from a 2019 appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Ella wrote, “Happy Father-Daughter Day to my hero, my best friend. I love you so much Daddy❤️❤️❤️.”

John commemorated the holiday on Sunday with the same photo on his account. “Happy Father–Daughter Day Ella! I love you more than words can express!” the doting dad captioned the picture.

The Saturday Night Fever star shared Ella, along with his son Ben and son Jett, who passed away in 2009, with his late wife Kelly Preston. The couple’s ﻿daughter is following in her famous parents’ acting footsteps. Last month, Ella, who has appeared in her dad’s films The Poison Rose and Old Dogs, wrapped production on her new movie Get Lost. The 21 year old plays Alicia/Alice in the film directed by Daniela Amavia.

Back in July, John celebrated his daughter’s movie with a photo of Ella on set. He captioned the picture: “Here’s my daughter Ella starring in a live action re-imagining of Alice in Wonderland! Called, “Get Lost” I’m a very proud dad!”