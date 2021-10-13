Kim Kardashian shares the meanest thing North West has ever said to her

Kim Kardashian West has definitely shown her sassy side over the years on Keeping Up with the Kardashians and it seems like her daughter North West inherited some of the sass. The mom of 4 was featured on the new release of Ellen Digital‘s Mom Confessions web series, and in the clip, she shared the meanest thing North, 8, has ever said to her. “Every time I get into some kind of disagreement with my daughter North,” the SKIMS founder revealed. “She thinks this is a dig to me and She’ll say, ‘Your house is so ugly, it’s all white! Who lives like this?‘ She just thinks it, like, gets to me, and it is kind of mean because I like my house.” This is true, Kim loves the house so much she asked for it in the divorce from husband Kanye West.

North is proving to be extremely witty and funny. Last month Kim shared a hilarious clip on her Instagram story where you can hear her ask her, “Why do you talk different?” North asked, clarifying “for your videos.” “For my videos, I‘m the same human being. I don’t talk different. How do I talk different? “ Kim said defending herself.

Kim and Kanye also share Chicago, Saint, 5, and Psalm, 2, and the mom and her advice to mothers out there was, “everyone‘s winging it. Just wing it. Young figure it out.” When it comes to parenting everything is on the fly she explained.

The 40-year-old billionaire admitted she used to lie to her kids in the beginning but said, “I just realized quickly it wasn’t going to work for me and I needed to be honest with my kids.”