Vicente Fernández’s health is progressing slowly but he is interacting with family

Its been a little over 2 months since Vicente Fernández suffered a fall that caused trauma to his cervical spine. For the past few weeks, his family has been sharing updates with fans every Monday and in their latest update, they said Fernández remains in a stationary state but is currently stable, awake, conscious, and interacting with family. However, there is a slow progression and no significant changes in his state of health.

The 81-year-old Mexican singer has been hospitalized at the Country 2000 Hospital in Guadalajara, Jalisco. In the medical press release shared to his Instagram account, they explained, “his family has been by his side in this process of illness since his hospital admission, which has limited his quality of life and is now continuously dependent on specialized health care.” “Due to the type of disease and sequelae presented so far, he has been kept in a stationary state with a slow progression and therefore shows no significant changes in his state of health,” it continued.

“He is currently stable, awake, conscious and interacting with his family at the time of his visit” but “is very dependent on ventilation through a tracheostomy, his respiratory effort is still weak. “His family, friends, and medical team thank all the people and the media for their understanding that this process of recovery at this stage of his life and current medical condition will be a very slow process” it concluded.

Per Aldia News, Fernández‘s eldest son. Fernández Jr. also made a brief statement while live on Instagram. ”Fortunately he is responding well to treatments. He is not sedated, he knows perfectly well. So far he does not have any complications, but he is responding very well to his treatments,“ he said adding, “I am very grateful to all the people who were informed, who asked, kindly” and didn’t believe any rumors.