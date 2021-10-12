Ashlee and Jessica Simpson look gorgeous as bridesmaids for friend’s wedding

Jessica Simpson and her younger sister, Ashlee Simpson Ross, looked absolutely gorgeous as they got glammed up to be bridesmaids for the wedding of their friend, Stephenie Pearson Andrews, over the weekend.

The 41-year-old flaunted some cleavage and showed off her hourglass body in a gold and silver embellished gown, while her 37-year-old sister opted for a light lavender dress full of feathers.

For the occassion, the stars also posed with Lauren Harrison, who serves as director of design and product at Jessica Simpson Collection, and interior decorator Kathryn Sykora Hetherington.

©Jessica Simpson





According to The Knot, Stephenie and her groom Jovar Andrews got married at the Louise Estates in Los Angeles’ Encino neighborhood. Their dreamy nuptuals took place outside, as seen in the background of pictures from the event.

“I am still crying,” Jessica commented on the bride‘s Instagram. “You are in step with your purpose and the light that surrounds you is divine. You are the fairy of your fairytale and my forever sister.”

Ashlee also sent a sweet comment, writing, “Most beautiful wedding, love you!”

Simpson Ross and her husband of seven years, Evan Ross, matched the former pop star’s swag in a purple suit, which fans got a glimpse of as he was on “sandwich duty” with Bret Harrison at the ceremony.

The couple is getting ready to celebrate the first birthday of their son Ziggy Blu on October 29. Ashlee and the 33-year-old son of Diana Ross are also parents to six-year-old daughter Jagger Snow. Ashlee also has a 12-year-old son, Bronx, from her three-year marriage to Fall Out Boy bassist Pete Wentz, which ended in 2011.

As for Jessica, she and her husband, Eric Johnson, share three children: son Ace, 8, and daughters Birdie, 2, and Maxwell, 9.