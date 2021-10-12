Nicole Simpson’s sister had a few choice words about Kim Kardashian’s SNL jokes

This past Saturday Kim Kardashian hosted SNL and her opening monologue was iconic. It was full of funny jokes poking fun at herself, her famous family, and even her family’s connection to O.J. Simpson. While most found this all to be funny, Simpson’s ex-wife, Nicole Simpson’s sister Tanya Brown, was outraged over Kardashian’s jokes about the convicted former football player.

During her first few minutes on the show, the SKIMS founder mentioned her late father, defense attorney, Robert Kardashian. He represented Simpson after he was charged in connection to fatally stabbing his ex-wife back in the early 1990s.

“Now, you know, my father was and still is such an influence and inspiration to me, and I credit him with really opening up my eyes to racial injustice. It’s because of him that I met my first Black person,” the 40-year-old said during her opening. “Want to take a stab in the dark at who it was?”

She continued, “I know it’s sort of weird to remember the first Black person you met but O.J. does leave a mark — or several. Or none at all. I still don’t know.”

Reportedly, Brown told TMZ that she and her family thought Kardashian’s jokes about Simpson were “beyond inappropriate and insensitive,” and that Kardashian’s jokes were in “poor taste.”

The trial of Simpson was one that went down in history and one that will always be tied to the Kardashian daily due to their father’s involvement in the case and how close the family was to the former football player and his late wife.