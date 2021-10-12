Kanye West is selling his Wyoming ranch for $11 million

Just a few years after making the big move away from city life, Kanye West is parting ways with his ranch near Cody, Wyoming.

The 44-year-old rapper has listed the property for $11 million, according to reports from PEOPLE. Unfortunately for Kanye, though that’s obviously a big chunk of change, he purchased the 4,000-acre property for $14 million, making this venture a $3 million loss (if it sells for that price, of course).

The massive property has panoramic views of the surrounding Rocky Mountains and stands just 52 miles from Yellowstone National Park. Back when Ye purchased the land, a source told PEOPLE that the ranch was previously known as “Monster Lake Ranch.” When the star took over, he renamed the property West Lake Ranch, though he also referred to it as “Yeezy campus.”

This doesn’t mean that West is leaving Wyoming for good, as the one he listed for sale isn’t his only property in Wyoming. Just three months after purchasing the ranch in Cody, he also picked up a second in Greybull for the same price.

Lat year, in a profile for the May 2020 cover of GQ, Kanye revealed some of the plans he had in mind for the two huge properties.

On one edge of the 4,000-acre property near Cody, West said he had begun digging for a project that will be “the size of a spaceship.” He also spoke about creating “dome dwellings” that were meant to bring guests to the ranch and house performances of his Sunday Service Choir.

“We see 100,000 students singing these compositions,” West said at the time. “A circular 100,000-person amphitheater.”

For the project, Kanye enlisted some famous architects, including Belgian interior designer Axel Vervoordt, who helped create the Hidden Hills, California, home that the rapper shares with his estranged wife Kim Kardashian West.