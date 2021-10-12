Alessandra Ambrosio posted a sweaty selfie after a tough Pilates class

Alessandra Ambrosio is one who loves to workout and take care of her health. The former Victoria’s Secret model is often seen working out on the beach or at the gym.

When it comes to staying in shape, the 40-year-old does a variety of exercises such as lifting weights, using kettlebells, resistance bands, and doing crunches. Aside from doing those intense exercises, she also enjoys doing pilates classes, as she showed in her most recent Instagram selfie.

On Monday, the model posed in a black Alo sports bra and matching workout leggings looking like she just took an intense class at Reformacore studios in Beverly Hills. The model’s hair was pulled back and she wore multiple gold necklaces. In the Instagram story snap, she tagged Alo, the workout studio, and added #MondayMotivation. Ambrosio is often seen decked out in Alo clothes, which makes sense considering she has a partnership with the brand.