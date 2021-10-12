Why Megan Fox thinks her romance with Machine Gun Kelly is a ‘dark fairy tale’

Megan Fox is opening up about her romantic relationship with Machine Gun Kelly, describing it as their “dark fairy tale,” and admitting that her new found love was what her “heart was searching for.”

The 35-year-old Hollywood star, who recently debuted her new silver hairstyle, first met the 31-year-old singer on the set of the film Midnight in the Switchgrass back in May 2020, amid her divorce from Brian Austin Green, following almost 10 years of marriage.

Megan has stepped into the spotlight again, with her new relationship, new friendship with Kourtney Kardashian and new film projects. Now she is confessing she saw her “own soul’s reflection” right after meeting the acclaimed rapper.

“I recognize so much of myself in him, and vice versa, and that locked-up part of me that I had put away,” the actress continued, “I’d always felt like there was that thing missing, that I’d given up on, that you’re always seeking.”

“But then you meet the person that completes that for you and you’re like, ‘Oh, this is what my heart was searching for. That’s what that beacon was this whole time,’” she added.

Megan says that she didn’t “anticipate walking right into” her soulmate, while MGK went on to describe their first unforgettable kiss, “We just put our lips right in front of each other and breathed each other’s breath and then she just left.”

The singer admitted he thought he knew everything after being around the world and experiencing so much, “and then you are in the arms of your destiny and realize ‘I don’t know s--- yet.’ That’s when the adventure starts, right?’”