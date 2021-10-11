George and Amal Clooney get glammed up for the London Film Festival red carpet

George Clooney and his wife, Amal Clooney, are back in the swing of red carpet appearances following more than a year away due to the pandemic.

The couple went all out on Sunday, October 10 for their arrival at the London Film Festival premiere of the actor and director’s upcoming film, The Tender Bar. Clooney directs Ben Affleck in the coming-of-age drama, which is set to hit theaters on December 18 and streaming on Amazon Prime Video on January 7.

The 60-year-old proved why he is a two-time winner of PEOPLE’s Sexiest Man Alive title, looking sharp in a classic black suit and tie. His wife perfectly complimented his classic ensemble, turning heads in a white sequin-embellished gown with ruching at the waist and a matching feather boa by 16Arlington.

To finish her look, Amal wore a stunning red lipstick and had her dark brown hair in a side part with loose waves. She accessorized with a pair of statement diamond drop earrings and some classic white pumps.

The Tender Bar marks Clooney’s eighth project as a director, reuniting with Affleck after they first worked together as actor and director on Argo in 2012.

At the Los Angeles premiere of the film last weekend, the pair couldn’t help but gush over their love for one another, speaking on how delightful it was to reunite for this project.

“Matt [Damon] had always told me that working with George as a director was a really special, extraordinary kind of experience for him,” Affleck told Access Hollywood on the red carpet. “I got to see what that was like and he is so smart about acting.”