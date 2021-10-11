Selma Blair was brought to tears at the premiere of her ‘Introducing, Selma Blair’ documentary

Selma Blair is getting candid about her health journey in her new documentary, ‘Introducing, Selma Blair.’ The actress was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2018 and is now sharing her story with the world.
Blair held the premiere of her documentary in The Hamptons on Saturday at the Sag Harbor Cinema, according to the Daily Mail. While walking the red carpet, the 49-year-old looked stunning in a white Rodarte dress that had red roses on it and a black trimmed neckline and sleeves. She finished her look with matching pointy toed heels.
It was an emotional premiere to say the least, as Blair was brought to tears by the audience’s reaction to her film. There was a question and answer portion of the night that took place after the film premiered. The documentary showed the ‘Legally Blonde’ actress at some of her most vulnerable moments, including when she underwent a stem cell treatment for her MS in 2018.
Although this is the first time that people are seeing really what Blair endured during the time of her diagnosis, she has conducted a few interviews explaining a bit of her journey. “I must admit, I was miserable,“ she told the Observer about the period when she was diagnosed.
“I was sometimes funny and miserable, and full of love — I’ve never been a hateful person. But there was a melancholy of grief, always, and always a grief of isolation because I didn’t last long talking, you know, not knowing I had MS. The fear that I’m just lazy still comes into my mind.”
“And now I know, for me to work on film or TV, if I do that, I would have to be a much more thoughtful, present actress. Being able to use my weirdisms, my tics,“ she shared. ”I’m pretty comfortable with my body now and unapologetic about that. And I think there’s room for some of that.”