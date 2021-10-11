Drake celebrates son Adonis’ 4th birthday with a surprise special guest

Even though it seems like just yesterday that the world found out about Drake’s son, the toddler is already celebrating his 4th birthday!

On Sunday, October 10, the rapper took to Instagram to share two sweet photos from Adonis’ 4th birthday celebration. In the first image, the father and son strike the same pose in front of a race car-themed birthday display, both sporting some huge smiles. Behind them is a sign that reads, “Adonis races into 4.”

In his caption, Drake wrote, “💖TEACHA💖 MORE LIFE KID.” The comments section was filled with well wishes from fellow celebs, including J Balvin, Nicki Minaj, and a funny one from comedian Druski, who pointed out just how quickly time is moving by commenting, “I feel like this kids birthday is every other week . WHAT THE F*** ???”

In the second photo, the pair posed for a quick snap in a black and white photo booth. Drake can be seen laughing while trying to keep a hold on Adonis, with the birthday boy charging towards the camera like a superhero in flight. He even kept the theme of the birthday party going by holding a toy car in his hand.

The “Laugh Now Cry Later” rapper went on to give fans more insight into his son’s birthday bash over on his Instagram Story, where he revealed one of the special guests at the party: Bugs Bunny.

Funnily enough, Adonis wasn’t too star struck by his arrival, with the video showing the 4-year-old leading Bugs--who was wearing a LeBron James jersey (a la Space Jam 2)--around a food court. To make matters even cuter, Adonis handed the charater a container of popcorn so both of them could enjoy the snack.