Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck wore chic fall outfits while out in NYC this weekend

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are living their best lives. On Sunday, the duo were spotted strolling around New York City together in fashionable fall fits.

©GrosbyGroup



The couple was seen in NYC this past weekend.

The 52-year-old was photographed channeling the fall weather wearing a matching brown leather skirt and cape outfit. The cape and skirt both had suede panels. She layered a black turtleneck underneath and wore matching brown boots. She accessorized with a wine colored purse, orange-tinted aviator sunglasses, and gold jewelry. She wore her dark hair pulled back in a sleek ponytail.

Affleck opted for a dark look that consisted of a black t-shirt, dark peacoat, and dark pants. He carried a duffle bag on his shoulder and held Lopez’ hand as the two checked out of the Mandarin hotel in New York City. The duo were in the Big Apple for the premiere of the 49-year-old’s new movie, ‘The Last Duel.’

For the weekend premiere of ‘The Last Duel,’ the ‘Hustler’s actress kept with the fall vibes when she wore a brown ensemble that consisted of a long-sleeved cropped top, which showed off her toned abs, and a matching skirt. She carried a clutch and wore her tresses in a half up half down style.