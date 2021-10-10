Kim Kardashian hosts SNL and the internet is overjoyed

The decision to make Kim Kardashian one of the hosts of Saturday Night Live was a controversial one. While some appreciated the chaos of the move, others didn’t think Kim was up to the task or wondered why she was even offered the position. Clearly, they didn’t remember that episode where Elon Musk was host. Kim’s episode premiered yesterday and by all accounts, it was a huge success.

Kim opened the show with a monologue that referenced almost every moment in her career, from her infamous sex tape, to her family and their charged history with the law, to Kanye West. It was a ruthless start to the evening, one where she gamely made fun of herself and her family with a sincerity that was surprising and that paid off.

The evening was made up of a variety of sketches that featured a significant amount of cameos, from Kim’s family members like Khloe and Kris, to actors like Amy Schumer, John Cena, Jesse Williams, Chase Crawford, and more.

I don’t know who wrote Kim Kardashian’s jokes but damn #SNLpic.twitter.com/fG5qtrZec1 — Devin 🐺 (@GeauxDevin) October 10, 2021

Skits included a start-studded riff on the Bachelorette, an appearance on The People’s Court, where Kim played the role of her sister Kourtney to an unnerving degree, and an audience favorite skit of Kim and Pete Davidson playing Jasmin and Aladdin as they embarked on a magic carpet date.